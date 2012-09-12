Natural Landscapes Become Supernatural



Swiss artist Sylvain Meyer, who doesn’t seem to exist on the Web except for a Flickr account, has created a unique set of land art works, somewhere in the Canton of Vaud, Switzerland. He writes that his “landscape art” is about transforming natural places into supernatural ones using found, local materials. Amazingly, he doesn’t use Photoshop to create these otherworldly scenes, just lots of time and sweat, out in nature. Also amazing: he doesn’t seem to spend any time promoting himself either with a web site or blog, just letting design sites serendipitously pick up his work.

Meyer likes to set up some of his work for the grand vistas. In one work, at top and below, his team spent two full days arranging thousands of pine cones, which were collected over two months. The work is a bit O.C.D. but he stresses that he was interested in the textural contrast.



Meyer also creates interesting works in the Swiss forest. Here he designed patterns using pine needles and wood chips, creating a spooky Tim Burton vibe, which is also sometimes found in the work of Patrick Dougherty.



And here, he moves deeper into the forest, turning a tree into an woody octopus, a new species.



An impossibly rectangular web made out of fishing wire looks like it may have been spun by his large, mossy forest tarantula, which was made out of foam.





I can imagine a few unlucky Swiss hikers had an unique response when they stumbled upon that piece.

Image credit: Sylvain Meyer