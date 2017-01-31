Ideas Competition: Imagine a New Island

Design an island. It doesn’t have to be surrounded by water. It can be made up of any material. It can serve any purpose and be anywhere in the world. But it can’t be larger than 1 square kilometer. Why would anyone want to do this? To stretch your creative muscles and have some fun.

LA+, an interdisciplinary journal curated by the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn), is sponsoring this novel ideas competition called Imagination, which is open to teams of landscape architects, architects, planners, artists, engineers — really anyone.

UPenn landscape architecture chair Richard Weller, ASLA, and chair of the competition’s jury, said: “Islands hold an especially enigmatic place in our geographical imagination. Differentiated from their contexts and as much myth as reality, islands have their own rules, stories, characters, ecologies, functions, and forms. One thing is for sure: islands are good to think with. This competition is an opportunity for designers to push back against the tide of white noise and imagine alternative realities.”

An esteemed jury will review your insular concepts, including James Corner, ASLA, head of Field Operations; Marion Weiss, principal at Weiss/Manfredi; urbanist Javier Arpa; Harpers magazine contributing editor Mark Kingwell; and Cambridge University professor of urban and cultural geography Matthew Gandy

Five winners will take home $2,000 each and the top 10 ideas will be featured in LA+’s Imagination issue in spring 2018. Submit entries by June 2.

Also, landscape architects: be sure to submit your best projects to the Azure magazine awards. Submit by February 21.