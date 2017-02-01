ASLA Announces 2017 Professional and Student Awards Call for Entries

The American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) announces its calls for entries for the 2017 Professional and Student Awards, the world’s most prestigious juried landscape architecture competition. Each year, the ASLA Professional Awards honor the best in landscape architecture from around the globe, while the ASLA Student Awards give us a glimpse into the future of the profession.

Award-winning submissions will be featured in Landscape Architecture Magazine and in many other design and construction industry and general-interest media. Award recipients, their clients and student advisors also will be honored at the awards presentation ceremony during the ASLA Annual Meeting and EXPO in Los Angeles, October 20-23, 2017. Award-winning submissions will also be featured in a video presentation at the ceremony and on the awards website following the event.

The prestige of the ASLA awards programs relies on the high-caliber juries that are convened each year to review submissions. Members of this year’s professional awards jury are:

Elizabeth Miller, FASLA, chair, National Capital Planning Commission, Washington, D.C.

Diane Jones Allen, ASLA, DesignJones LLC, New Orleans

Maureen Alonso, U.S. General Services Administration, Washington, D.C.

James Brasuell, Planetizen, Los Angeles

James Lord, ASLA, Surfacedesign Inc., San Francisco

Janet Rosenberg, FASLA, Janet Rosenberg Studio, Toronto, Ontario

Glen Schmidt, FASLA, Schmidt Design Group Inc., San Diego

Todd Wichman, FASLA, Stantec, St. Paul, Minn.

Barbara Wyatt, ASLA, National Park Service, Washington, D.C.

Joining the jury for the selection of the Research Category will be M. Elen Deming, ASLA, University of Illinois, Champaign, Ill., on behalf of the Landscape Architecture Foundation (LAF) and Charlene LeBleu, FASLA, Auburn University, Auburn, Ala., on behalf of the Council of Educators in Landscape Architecture (CELA).

Members of the student awards jury are:

Barbara Swift, FASLA, chair, Swift Company llc, Seattle

Michael Albert, ASLA, Design Workshop, Aspen, Colo.

Meg Calkins, FASLA, Ball State University, Muncie, Ind.

Mark Focht, FASLA, New York City Parks & Recreation, New York

Robert Page, FASLA, Olmsted Center for Landscape Preservation, Boston

James Richards, FASLA, Townscape Inc., Fort Worth, Texas

Roberto Rovira, ASLA, Florida International University, Studio Roberto Rovira, Miami

Meghan Stromberg, American Planning Association, Chicago

Mercedes Ward, ASLA, New York City Parks and Recreation, Flushing, N.Y.

Both the ASLA Professional and Student awards feature five categories: General Design; Residential Design; Analysis and Planning; Communications; and Research. The Professional Awards also include The Landmark Award, while the Student Awards include the Student Community Service Award and Student Collaboration categories.

Entry submissions and payment must be received by April 17, 2017 for ASLA Professional Awards and May 15, 2017 for ASLA Student Awards.