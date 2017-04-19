Maximizing the Health Benefits of Landscapes

Nature can make our daily lives, which are mostly spent in buildings, much better. With access to ample sunlight, lots of plants and views of trees and gardens outside, and the incorporation of natural building materials, designers can boost our well-being and productivity. But our landscapes really are the places to create the deeply restorative connections so critical to our health. In a talk at the Biophilic Leadership Summit, hosted at Serenbe, an agricultural community outside of Atltanta, Julia Africa, program leader, nature, health, and the built Environment at the Center for Health and the Global environment at Harvard T.H. China School of Public Health, and Micah Lipscomb, ASLA, senior landscape architect with Perkins + Will, explained how to maximize the health benefits of our landscapes.

Africa has been doing extensive research on forest bathing programs in South Korea and Japan. Forest bathing involves spending structured time relaxing in a forest to yield optimal cognitive, mood, and physical benefits. She said while Japan is perhaps more well-known for its forest bathing centers, South Korea is catching up and may have the more ambitious long-term strategy.

South Korea now have 34 national public healing centers and want to reach 500. The goal is to engage Koreans “from cradle to grave” by building a continuous, life-long relationship with healing forests. To perhaps counter the increasingly-widespread digital addiction experienced by Koreans, caused by their smart phones and ubiquitous high-speed broadband, they seek to create “forest welfare services, a system in which forests are used to create health and well-being for the welfare of the nation across various life stages.” They also want to create a national data set using anonymized medical records so they can more comprehensively study the effects of forests. Africa seemed awed by the effort, wondering “how can we apply this to the United States?”

Japan has 60-plus forest therapy bases. With the help of a translator, she interviewed many of the program managers to better understand how these centers work. She found that most are linked with local companies, which subsidize them. There are company lodges where employees can receive a discounted rate. Or companies can send particular employees out for a prescribed restorative experience.

Forest bathers have their biophysical levels tested at the start of their jaunt in the woods and are then re-tested at the end. They follow a daily schedule, attending educational sessions, enjoying therapeutic meals, and follow guided tours of the forest. Africa noted most forest bathing happens in forests without ongoing tree or resin harvesting.

The forest therapy bases are maintained by healthcare systems, companies, and regional stewards that work together as a system. Africa wanted to discover “if the therapeutic order created by this system is extended” out into society? She found that “no, they are isolated experiences, and the healing experience is conducted in forest bathing parks only.”

Africa made another interesting point: our relationship with nature is evolving, because nature itself is in a dynamic state of change, particularly as the effects of climate change ripple through our ecosystems. “Simply examining what appeals to us about nature and why is too simple. We need to keep refreshing our understanding as nature keeps changing.”

Citing Roger Ulrich’s important study of how a view of trees in a hospital room reduced recovery times and pain medication use, Lipscomb focused us on Perkins + Will‘s work to bring nature into healthcare environments. At the Spaudling Rehabitation Center in Charlestown, Masschusetts, patients look out over where the Mystic and Chelsea Rivers meet or a green roof designed by landscape architects at Copley-Wolff Design Group. Other patients doing physical therapy have ample sunlight or actually go outside in the garden to do their routines.

At the CARTI Cancer Center in Little Rock, Arkansas, patients in the cancer ward receiving infusions look out on a green roof designed by Perkins + Will.

On a technical note: Lipscomb cautioned that maintaining biodiverse species of plants in a designed landscape can be challenging for maintenance workers, so either there needs to be a budget for long-term training and maintenance, or landscapes need to feature hardy plants. “Align your plants with the anticipated level of maintenance.”

Lastly, Lipscomb is working on building biophilic connections for his own office of landscape architects and architects at Perkins + Will in Atlanta. Those working hard to integrate nature into our daily lives now get to experience the same benefits themselves. Partnering with University of Notre Dame psychologist Kim Rollings, Lispcomb has brought in lots of plants in some parts of the office, but not others, and established a control group to test whether there are cognitive benefits from gazing at the plants. They’ll release their findings in The Dirt early summer.