Stand Up for Science-Based Policy Making

On April 22, millions of people around the globe will celebrate Earth Day with events and activities that recognize the earth’s ecological and biological diversity, while highlighting the growing challenges facing the planet.

This year’s Earth Day coincides with the March for Science, a series of rallies and marches hosted in Washington, D.C., and additionally held in more than 500 cities across the world that focuses on the vital role science plays in protecting the earth’s natural resources. ASLA is a cosponsor of the March for Science and stands with the millions of individuals, organizations, and governments that recognize climate change as one of the greatest global challenges and the need for science-based data to address this issue.

Recently, the administration issued a series of executive orders and other policy actions that will threaten the planet and its citizens’ health, safety, and economies. Help us uphold landscape architects’ long-standing value of stewardship for the natural environment. Sign onto ASLA’s letter to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, urging him to reconsider recent actions that will endanger our planet.

ASLA will submit the letter signed by landscape architects and other supporters into the official record requesting public comment on Presidential Actions Related to Regulatory Reform.

Take action—sign the letter today!