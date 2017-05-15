WLAM2017 Reaches 2.9 Million

Hot off the press! NCASLA presents a professional video by @griffin_wing_productions for public awareness about landscape architecture and the importance of ASLA membership. See the clip above and visit NCASLA.org and click on the World Landscape Architecture icon in the top banner for the full video! Thanks for the interviews, @hatchell77 @kofiboone . . @ncasla_landarch #WLAM2017 #instagramtakeover #designmatters #thisislandarch
Each April World Landscape Architecture Month (WLAM) celebrates all aspects of landscape architecture. The American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) asked its members and followers to share pictures of their favorite examples of landscape architecture on social media with #WLAM2017 and a card that reads, “This Is Landscape Architecture.” The goal of the campaign is to educate the public about the profession and all it entails.
This year, approximately 1,700 people from 57 different countries posted nearly 7,000 times with #WLAM2017, reaching 2.9 million people. Each day during WLAM a different ASLA chapter took over our Instagram so we could show the breadth of the field.
For example, the Iowa Chapter decided to highlight off some of its public spaces.
Probably the most iconic pride in Iowa right now…the High Trestle Trail Bridge over the Des Moines River near Polk City. A great example of repurposing the old and mixing with art and nature. It's a must see in Iowa for sure. #thisislandscapearchitecture #wlam2017 #iowaasla @iaasla #hightrestletrail
The Louisiana Chapter stressed the importance of advocacy within the profession.
Our Southern California Chapter wanted to give our followers a glimpse into the future of landscape architecture with its four local student chapters.
@socalasla is home to four landscape architecture schools! Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Cal Poly Pomona, UCLA Extension, and USC. We are proud of the faculty, staff, and students at each school. Our students learn all they can for their professional career, and they have certainly learned how to have fun too! Each of our schools have their student chapters. They do a lot for their fellow classmates, and when they can all four schools get together for trips and events. #wlam2017 #worldlandscapearchitecturemonth #asla #sccasla #socalasla #socalchapterasla #socal #california #southerncalifornia #cali #landscape #landscapearchitecture #landarch #landscapedesign #thisislandscapearchitecture #landscape_lovers #cppla #calpolyslo #uclaextension #usc #ucla
The North Carolina Chapter reminded people some projects start from a hand-drawn rendering.
The California Sierra Chapter showed us the power of tactical urbanism.
Last September, @asla_ca_sierra organized #parkingdaysac in downtown #sacramento #california in partnership with allied professions, contractors, and the local business community. Sixteen teams reimagined on-street parallel parking stalls as places for #PLAY and transformed a busy city block into a pedestrian paradise for a day! . . #WLAM2017 #thisislandarch #landscapearchitecture #designmatters #tacticalurbanism #aslapd16 #parkingday
Our Colorado Chapter gave us an example of what landscape architects can do with residential projects.
Finally, the New York Chapter showed us an iconic park.
Instagram takeover @asla_ny ! In June 1930, NYC adopted a plan drawn up by the New York Chapter of the ASLA for converting the drained land almost entirely into an "oval meadow" or "Great Lawn for Play", as their plan called it – the design that both landscape architects and preservationists had long urged as most-faithful to the original plan. #wlam2017 #thisislandarch #landscapearchitecture #aslanyc #CentralPark
The Instagram takeover will continue until May 19, so keep following to see the best of landscape architecture from our chapters.