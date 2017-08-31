ASLA Announces 2017 Professional Awards

The American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) has announced its 38 professional award recipients for 2017. Selected from 465 entries, the awards recognize the best of landscape architecture in the general design, analysis and planning, communications, research, and residential design categories from the United States and around the world.

The winners will receive their awards at the ASLA Annual Meeting and EXPO in Los Angeles on Monday, October 23, at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The September issue of Landscape Architecture Magazine (LAM) features the winning projects and is available free.

The following is a complete list of 2017 professional award winners:

General Design Category

Award of Excellence

Klyde Warren Park – Bridging the Gap in Downtown Dallas, Dallas (see image above)

by OJB Landscape Architecture for the Woodall Rodgers Park Foundation

Honor Awards

The Entrance Garden, Sao Paulo, Brazil

by Alex Hanazaki Paisagismo for Eliane Revestimentos

Windhover Contemplative Center, San Francisco

by Andrea Cochran Landscape Architecture for Stanford University

Owens Lake Land Art, Inyo County, California

by NUVIS Landscape Architecture for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power

SteelStacks Arts + Cultural Campus, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

by WRT for the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Bethlehem

Central Seawall Project, Seattle

by James Corner Field Operations LLC for the City of Seattle Department of Transportation and Office of The Waterfront

The Yue-Yuan Courtyard, Suzhou, China

by Z+T Studio Landscape Architecture for Avic Legend Co. Ltd.

Merging Culture and Ecology at The North Carolina Museum of Art, Raleigh, North Carolina

by Surface 678 for the North Carolina Museum of Art

Chicago Botanic Garden: The Regenstein Learning Campus, Chicago

by Mikyoung Kim Design and Jacobs/Ryan Associates for the Chicago Botanic Garden

Workplace as Landscape – Facebook MPK20, San Francisco

by CMG Landscape Architecture for Facebook

Analysis and Planning Category

Award of Excellence

Storm + Sand + Sea + Strand — Barrier Island Resiliency Planning for Galveston Island State Park, Galveston, Texas

by Studio Outside for the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

Honor Awards



The Olana Strategic Landscape Design Plan: Restoring an American Masterpiece, Hudson, New York

by Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects for the Olana Partnership and The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

Waterfront Botanical Gardens, Louisville, Kentucky

by Perkins+Will for Botanica

Positioning Pullman, Chicago

by Site for the National Parks Conservation Association

Conservation at the Edge – Prototyping Low-intervention Conservation in the Patagonian Wilderness, Cambridge, Massachusetts

by Reed Hilderbrand LLC Landscape Architecture for Victor F. Trahan III, FAIA

Fitzgerald Revitalization Project: Landscapes as the Framework for Community Reinvestment, Detroit

by Spackman Mossop Michaels for the City of Detroit

Texas Capitol Complex Master Plan, Austin, Texas

by Page and Sasaki Associates for the Texas Facilities Commission

Communications Category

Award of Excellence

Digital Library of Landscape Architecture History

by Benjamin George, ASLA

Honor Awards

Ecology as the Inspiration for a Presidential Library Park

by Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates Inc. for the George W. Bush Presidential Center

The Landscape Architecture of Lawrence Halprin

by The Cultural Landscape Foundation

Toward an Urban Ecology

by Scape, published by The Monacelli Press

‘Jens Jensen The Living Green,’ A Feature Documentary

by Viva Lundin Productions and the University of Michigan

Championing Connectivity: How an International Competition Captured Global Attention and Inspired Innovation in Wildlife Crossing Design

by ARC Solutions

Research Category

Award of Excellence

Fluid Territory: A Journey into Svalbard, Norway

by Kathleen John-Alder, ASLA, Rutgers University, Tromsø Academy

Honor Awards



Climate Change Impacts on Cultural Landscapes in the Pacific West Region, National Park System

by Cultural Landscape Research Group, University of Oregon for the Pacific West Region, National Park Service

Seeding Green Roofs for Greater Biodiversity and Lower Costs

by Richard Sutton, FASLA, for the Sandhills Publishing Inc., Arbor Day Foundation, Tetrad Property Group, LPS NRD, and Lincoln Urban Development

Rendering Los Angeles Green: The Greenways to Rivers Arterial Stormwater System (GRASS)

by Lee-Anne Milburn, FASLA, for the City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Sanitation

The Ecological Atlas Project

by Studio Roberto Rovira

Residential Design Category

Award of Excellence

Birmingham Residence, San Francisco

by Andrea Cochran Landscape Architecture for Linda Dresner

Honor Awards

Telegraph Hill Residence, San Francisco

by Andrea Cochran Landscape Architecture

Northeast Harbor, a Restoration on Mount Desert Island, Hancock County, Maine

by Stephen Stimson Associates | Landscape Architects

Smith Residence

by Roche + Roche Landscape Architecture

Casa Las Brisas – Formation of a Coastal Retreat, Las Condes, Chile

by C. Stuart Moore Design

Proving Grounds – A 20-Year Education in American Horticulture

by Reed Hilderbrand LLC Landscape Architecture for Adam R. Rose and Peter R. McQuillan

Agrarian Modern – The Recovery and Renewal of Manatuck Farm

by Reed Hilderbrand LLC Landscape Architecture

Abstracting Morphology

by HOLLANDERdesign | Landscape Architects

Northpoint Apartments, Orinda, California

by JETT Landscape Architecture + Design Inc. for Aline Estournes, Northpoint Apartments LLC

The Landmark Award

The J. Paul Getty Center, Los Angeles

by OLIN for the J. Paul Getty Trust

The professional awards jury included:

Elizabeth Miller, FASLA, Chair, National Capital Planning Commission, Washington, D.C.

Diane Jones Allen, ASLA, DesignJones LLC, New Orleans

Maureen Alonso, U.S. General Services Administration, Washington, D.C.

James Lord, ASLA, Surfacedesign Inc., San Francisco\

Janet Rosenberg, FASLA, Janet Rosenberg Studio, Toronto

Glen Schmidt, FASLA, Schmidt Design Group Inc., San Diego

Todd Wichman, FASLA, Stantec, St. Paul

Barbara Wyatt, ASLA, National Park Service, Washington, D.C.

For the selection of the Research Category, the jury was joined by M. Elen Deming, ASLA, University of Illinois, Champaign, Illinois, on behalf of the Landscape Architecture Foundation (LAF) and Charlene LeBleu, FASLA, Auburn University, Auburn, Ala., on behalf of the Council of Educators in Landscape Architecture (CELA).