ASLA Announces 2017 Student Awards

The American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) has announced the 28 winners of the 2017 Student Awards. Selected from 295 entries representing 52 schools, the awards honor the top work of landscape architecture students in the U.S. and around the world.

The winners will receive their awards at the ASLA Annual Meeting and EXPO in Los Angeles on Monday, October 23, at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The September issue of Landscape Architecture Magazine (LAM) features the winning projects and is available for free viewing.

The following is a complete list of 2017 student award winners:

General Design Category

Award of Excellence

Invisible Works: A Public Introduction to the Dynamic Life of Wastewater Treatment (see image above)

by Bridget Ayers Looby, Associate ASLA, a graduate student at the University of Minnesota

Honor Awards

Weaving the Waterfront

by a graduate team at Cornell University

Milan Traversing

by Zhiqiang Zeng, Student ASLA, a graduate student at the University of Pennsylvania

Concrete Nurse Logs: Spawning Biodiversity from Ballard’s Century-Old Locks

by Hillary Pritchett, Associate ASLA, a graduate student at the University of Washington

Creating Dynamic Hybrid: Towards Landscape Innovation in a Smart City

by Fang Wei, Student Affiliate ASLA, a graduate student at Tsinghua University

Create a Walkable History: Editing the Historical Percorsi of Pienza

by Zhengneng Chen, Student ASLA, a graduate student at the University of Pennsylvania

The Turning Point: A Focused Design Study for the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York

by Christopher O. Anderson, Student ASLA, a graduate student at State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry (SUNY-ESF)

Residential Design Category

Honor Award

Micro-infrastructure as Community Preservation: Kampung Baru

by a team of graduate students at the Harvard University Graduate School of Design

Analysis and Planning Category

Award of Excellence

Water and the Agricultural Landscape of Illinois

by an undergraduate student team at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Honor Awards

Desert River Water Conservation

by Zhuofan Wan, Student Affiliate ASLA, a graduate student at the University of Toronto

Disaster Autopsy Model

by an undergraduate student team at the Louisiana State University

Climate Change Armor

by Zixu Qiao, Student ASLA, a graduate student at Texas A&M University

Reviving the 30 Meters

by Tianjiao Yan, Student ASLA, a graduate student at the University of Toronto

Landscape in Evolution: Creating a Resilient Nomadic Landscape from Bottom Up in Hulunbuir

by a team of graduate students from Beijing Forestry University

Forests on the Edge: Plant-Based Economies Driving Ecological Renewal in Haiti

by Christine Facella, Student ASLA, a graduate student at City College

Communications Category

Award of Excellence

HydroLIT: Southeast Tennessee Water Quality Playbook

by a team of graduate students from the University of Tennessee

Honor Awards

Agro-pelago (Foodscapes for the Future)

by Jaclyn Kaloczi, Student ASLA, a graduate student at the University of British Columbia

Urban Landscape Metrics: Re-imagining the Class Field Trip in New York City’s Great Parks

by Quinn Pullen, Associate ASLA, a graduate student at the Pennsylvania State University

Tactile MapTile: Working Towards Inclusive Cartography

by Jessica Hamilton, Student ASLA, a graduate student at the University of Washington

Research Category

Honor Award

Fairy Tales to Forest

by Amy Taylor, Student ASLA, a graduate student at Ohio State University

Student Collaboration Category

Award of Excellence

RISE, a Coastal Observation Platform

by a team of graduate students at the University of Texas at Austin

Honor Awards



The White House Kitchen Garden

by a team of graduate students at the University of Virginia

Follow the Water: Rain Garden as Diagram

by a team of graduate students at Mississippi State University

Community Service Category

Award of Excellence

Ridge Lane

by Nahal Sohbati, Student Affiliate ASLA, a graduate student at the Academy of Art University

Honor Awards

Earth and Sky Garden: A Therapeutic Garden for the Puget Sound Veteran’s Affairs Hospital

by a team of graduate and undergraduate students at the University of Washington

An Outdoor Learning Environment for and with a Primary School Community in Bangladesh

by Matluba Khan, Student Affiliate ASLA, a graduate student at the University of Edinburgh

The student awards jury included:

Barbara Swift, FASLA, Chair, Swift Company llc, Seattle

Michael Albert, ASLA, Design Workshop, Aspen, Colorado

Meg Calkins, FASLA, Ball State University, Muncie, Indiana

Mark Focht, FASLA, New York City Parks & Recreation, New York

Robert Page, FASLA, Olmsted Center for Landscape Preservation, Boston

James Richards, FASLA, Townscape Inc., Fort Worth, Texas

Roberto Rovira, ASLA, Florida International University, Studio Roberto Rovira, Miami

Meghan Stromberg, American Planning Association, Chicago

Mercedes Ward, ASLA, New York City Parks, Flushing, New York