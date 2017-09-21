PARK(ing) Day Shows the Value of Public Space

Transforming a parking spot to a public park for a day #ILASLA PARKing Day #aslapd17 A post shared by Faezeh Ashtiani (@fa_yi_ze) on Sep 15, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

On Friday, September 15, the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) participated in PARK(ing) Day, an annual, open-source event that asks landscape architects and other designers to re-imagine parking spaces as small, miniature parks, or parklets. PARK(ing) Day aims to educate people about the value of public space and what it can bring to a community.

ASLA professional and student members from across the country transformed simple parking spaces into places with nearly-endless possibilities. For example, the Illinois Chapter of ASLA created a hamster wheel to get people moving in the limited space (see image above).

The Auburn ASLA Student Chapter designed a space to hold a small concert for passersby.

The New York Chapter of ASLA hosted a dialogue with New York City Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver about public space.

Hord Coplan Macht, a landscape architecture firm based in Baltimore, showed off some local pride.

#hordcoplanmacht #landscapearch #aslapd17 come visit our Front Yard! A post shared by Om Khurjekar (@aum_koke) on Sep 15, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

And others just wanted to relax with some friends on a Friday afternoon like these Kansas State University students.

How do you value your public space? #aslapd17 A post shared by Caroline Finck (@c.arolina.blues) on Sep 15, 2017 at 8:08pm PDT

We asked our members to share their parklets on social media with #ASLAPD17. More than 300 users posted nearly 850 times with the hashtag, which reached more than half-a-million people worldwide. To see all posts, visit our Tagboard.