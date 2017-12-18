ASLA Announces Call for Nominations for 2018 Honors

The call for nominations is open for the 2018 ASLA Honors. These prestigious awards recognize individuals and organizations for their lifetime achievements and notable contributions to the profession of landscape architecture.

Honors include:

The ASLA Medal

The ASLA Design Medal

The Community Service Awards

The Jot D. Carpenter Teaching Medal

The LaGasse Medals

The Landscape Architecture Firm Award

The Landscape Architecture Medal of Excellence

The Olmsted Medal

Nominations are also open for Honorary ASLA memberships. Honorary ASLA memberships recognize persons other than landscape architects whose achievements of national or international significance or influence have provided notable service to the profession of landscape architecture.

The deadline for all nominations is January 30, 2018.

Any ASLA professional member or ASLA chapter may submit nominations for ASLA honors, and the process is very simple. Nominations will be reviewed by the Executive Committee and forwarded with recommendation to the Board of Trustees for action at the spring meeting in April.