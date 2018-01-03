Fog That Doesn’t Obscure

What can be done with a derelict 10-acre reflecting pool in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York? Instead of restoring it at great expense, resulting in excessive water and energy use, landscape architects with New York-based Quennell Rothschild & Partners had an ingenious idea. Break it up and make part of it a “fog garden,” which will generate a four-foot-high field of fog, or if the NYC parks department so chooses, “waves of fog,” with just a fraction of a gallon water per hour.

Mark Bunnell, ASLA, a partner with Quennell Rothschild, said their new design, which will replace the reflecting pool at the Fountain of the Fairs, respects the historic park’s existing layout and even enhances it with an Art Deco paving pattern. The Fountain of the Fairs occupies a central axis connecting the iconic Unisphere with the Fountain of the Planets, created for the 1939 and 1964 World’s Fairs.

The fog will be created by 500 nozzles spread through the 300-foot-long and 50-foot-wide space. In an system Quennell Rothschild designed with Delta Fountains, there are nine pumps that enable the park managers to control the fog, so that it can appear like a field or roll-down in waves.

The fog will only reach four feet off the ground, so Bunnell doesn’t see any safety issues. If there are concerns about transparency, “they can just use waves,” creating gaps in the mist. The fog will also dissipate quickly, barring “atmospheric conditions.”

Alongside the fog garden, Quennell Rothschild is replacing “massed Yew trees” with a landscape of grasses, low evergreens, and maples that will open up views.

Later phases will turn the segment of the reflecting pool east of the fog garden into an amphitheater and then, farthest east, a water playground.

Construction on the $4.3 million garden begins in April.