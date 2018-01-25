ASLA Announces 2018 Professional and Student Awards Call for Entries

The American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) announces its calls for entries for the 2018 Professional and Student Awards, the world’s most prestigious juried landscape architecture competition. Each year, the ASLA Professional Awards honor the best in landscape architecture from around the globe, while the ASLA Student Awards give us a glimpse into the future of the profession.

Award-winning submissions will be featured in Landscape Architecture Magazine and in many other design and construction industry and general-interest media. Award recipients, their clients and student advisors also will be honored at the awards presentation ceremony during the ASLA Annual Meeting and EXPO in Philadelphia, October 19-22, 2018. Award-winning submissions will also be featured in a video presentation at the ceremony and on the awards website following the event.

The prestige of the ASLA awards programs relies on the high-caliber juries that are convened each year to review submissions. Members of this year’s professional awards jury are:

Mark A. Focht, FASLA, chair, New York City Parks & Recreation, New York City, NY

Gerdo Aquino, FASLA, SWA, Los Angeles, CA

Anita Berrizbeitia, ASLA, Harvard Graduate School of Design, Cambridge, MA

Christian Gabriel, ASLA, U.S. General Services Administration, Washington, DC

Terry Guen-Murray, FASLA, Terry Guen Design Associates, Chicago, IL

Dale Jaeger, FASLA, Jaeger Landscape Architecture, Gainesville, GA

Sam Lubell, Architecture Writer, New York City, NY

Patrick Phillips, Urban Land Institute, Washington, DC

Barbara Wilks, FAIA, FASLA, W Architecture + Landscape Architecture, LLC, New York City, NY

Joining the jury for the selection of the Research Category will be M. Elen Deming, ASLA, University of Illinois, Champaign, IL, on behalf of the Landscape Architecture Foundation (LAF) and Ashley Steffens, University of Georgia, Athens, GA, on behalf of the Council of Educators in Landscape Architecture (CELA).

Members of the student awards jury are:

Roberto Rovira, ASLA, chair, Florida International University, Studio Roberto Rovira, Miami, FL

Kurt Culbertson, FASLA, Design Workshop, Aspen, CO

Andrea Cochran, FASLA, Andrea Cochran Landscape Architecture, San Francisco, CA

Tom Dallessio, Next City, Philadelphia, PA

Jennifer Daniels, ASLA, Smithsonian Institution, Washington, DC

Ray Gastil, City of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA

Jeffrey Hou, ASLA, University of Washington, Seattle, WA

Elizabeth Kennedy, ASLA, Elizabeth Kennedy Landscape Architects, New York City, NY

Lucinda Sanders, FASLA, OLIN, Philadelphia, PA

Both the ASLA Professional and Student awards feature five categories: General Design; Residential Design; Analysis and Planning; Communications; and Research. The Professional Awards also include The Landmark Award, while the Student Awards include the Student Community Service Award and Student Collaboration categories.

Register for the professional awards by February 19 and submit by March 5; and register for the student awards by May 7 and submit by May 21.