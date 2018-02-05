The Automotive Liberation of Paris – CityLab, 1/19/18

“For all the attention Paris gets for its transportation woes—awful smog, endless strikes, traffic jams—the city’s remarkable shift away from the car arguably deserves more.”

Obama Center Plans Won’t Destroy Olmsted’s Park — They Should Be Improved, Not Rejected – Chicago Tribune, 1/22/18

“As debate heats up over the wisdom of putting the Obama Presidential Center in historic Jackson Park, opponents are painting the project as a self-indulgent statement by former President Barack Obama — a land grab whose slant-walled 235-foot museum tower would blight a park co-designed by the great 19th century landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted.”

These Future Doctors Are Learning How to Influence Urban Design – Next City, 1/22/18

“A new university program in Philadelphia aims to train medical students to think like city planners.”

Drone Footage Captures Bustling Chicago Riverwalk One Year After Completion – Dezeen, 1/28/18

“This drone footage shows the promenade along Chicago’s riverfront, a year after its transformation by firms Sasaki and Ross Barney Architects into a public space with fishing platforms and kayaking spots.”

After NYC Truck Attack, How Can We Go Beyond Reactionary Design Responses? – Architect’s Newspaper, 1/29/18

“The recent terrorist attack has sparked calls to fortify the bike path against further incidents, and the state department of transportation, which oversees the bike path, is studying the issue.”