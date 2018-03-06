ASLA 2018 Education Programs Internship

The American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) seeks a full-time 10 week summer intern working in the Education Programs department. The intern will analyze and identify trends in accredited landscape architecture education, research current community college and unaccredited programs affiliated with landscape architecture, and participate in the Diversity Summit for the purposes of developing resources to support the Landscape Architecture Accreditation Board (LAAB) and ASLA’s career discovery and diversity program.

Responsibilities:

The intern will be expected to work 10 weeks full-time from June through August.

Analyze current community college programs affiliated with accredited landscape architecture programs and propose case study resources.

Research unaccredited landscape architecture programs to understand the potential for future growth and develop a report.

Attend ASLA’s annual Diversity Summit, write a report on the proceedings, and assist in creating Summit resources.

Evaluate the current Study Landscape Architecture webpage, research design revisions, and design a draft framework for revisions to the webpage.

Review and analyze LAAB accreditation actions (recommendations affecting accreditation) from the previous five years and develop a report.

Create an original written piece for publication in one of ASLA’s outlets showcasing resources and/or reports established during the internship.

Requirements:

Current enrollment entering final year of Bachelor’s program or in a Master’s program in landscape architecture.

Passion to grow the knowledge base for landscape architecture and support ASLA’s vision, mission, and commitment to diversity.

Excellent writing skills with the ability to write clearly for a general audience.

Great data analytic, research, and design skills and an interest to present results effectively through graphic communication.

Excellent organizational skills, good judgement, and attention to detail. The intern will set, track, and complete goals in a timely manner.

Be an effective collaborator with excellent professional interpersonal skills to successfully interact with busy staff members and outside experts.

Working knowledge of Adobe Creative suite and Microsoft Office suite. Knowledge of web-based design is a plus.

How to Apply:

Please send cover letter, resume, two writing samples (no more than two pages each), and names and contact information of two references to sbalon@asla.org by end of day, Monday, April 2. Up to three examples of graphic communications skills including an infographic is a desirable additional sample. Please submit all materials as one 8 ½ x 11 PDF file (8.0mb maximum).

Phone interviews will be conducted with finalists the week of April 9 and selection will be made the following week.

The 10-week internship offers a $4,000 stipend. ASLA can also work with the interns to attain academic credit for the internship.