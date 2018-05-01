A Minneapolis Landscape Architect Creates a Picture-Perfect Party Garden – The Minnesota Star Tribune, 4/21/18

“When Frank Fitzgerald feels like socializing during the summer months, he has the perfect Instagram-ready venue right out his back door.”

Letter to the Editor: the Frick’s Viewing Garden Is Worth Preserving – The Art Newspaper, 4/25/18

“Brian Allen’s opinion piece about the revised expansion plans for the Frick Collection—The Frick’s expansion is a sensitive, elegant plan—starts off on a high note: “The first order of business in a building project involving so lovely a setting as the Frick Collection is ‘do no harm’.”

Who Benefits When a City Goes Green? – Next City, 4/25/18

“Going green is a cornerstone of contemporary urban policy planning — and cultivating a green identity has become vital in boosting a city’s economic profile.”

A Mexican Pavilion Offers Space for Post-Earthquake Renewal and Reflection – The Architect’s Newspaper, 4/26/18

“At MEXTRÓPOLI, temporary built environments activated Mexico City’s public spaces to promote reflection of those events and fuel sustainable future building.”

LOVE Park Was Supposed to Be the People’s Park. How Did it End Up as a Granite Sahara? – The Inquirer, 4/26/18

“Parks aren’t called refuges for nothing. A great urban park can make you forget you’re in the city.”