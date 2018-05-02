WLAM2018 Reaches 2.8 Million

Third years! Our third year students continue to develop their graphic skills/ styles, while learning some new skills. GIS and landscape level planning are introduced to third years in the fall, and the principles of community design are introduced in detail in the spring. By the end of the year, the goal is to have a holistic understanding of designing at various scales. They are currently hard at work master planning and detail designing a mixed use community just north of our campus. Also, they’ve been to DC to study historic planned communities, and Longwood gardens just yesterday! Keep up the great work, third years! #WLAM2018 #thisislandscapearchitecture #landscapearchitecture
This year the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) looked to the future for World Landscape Architecture Month (WLAM) by featuring ASLA student chapters, who are the next generation of landscape architects.
In 2018, ASLA continued its This is Landscape Architecture social media campaign. More than 1,638 users posted nearly 6,000 instances of their favorite landscape architect-designed spaces with #WLAM2018. These posts helped educate 2.8 million people around the globe about the profession.
To see a glimpse of the future of landscape architecture, ASLA asked a different student chapter to take over our Instagram each day in April. Arizona State University showed us how they are exploring the basics of design: sketching.
Thomas Jefferson University showed off the latest technology in designing landscapes.
The Jefferson AR Sandbox represents a new way to design landscapes. Architecture and landscape architecture students are using the sandbox to design sites with their hands as well as their minds! Special thanks to #UCDavis for sharing the technology with us to further our studies in form and land manipulation! #wlam2018 #thomasjeffersonuniversity #landscapearchitecture
The student chapter at the University of Maryland showcased how landscape architects shaped their campus.
Hornbake Plaza. Our very own Prof. Dennis Nola led a design team in the design and construction of the plaza! The plaza is primarily used for student interaction and promotion. • • • • • Featured: Pic2: A 3D model of the plaza Pic3: A student’s SketchUp model of the plaza Pic4: An original plan drawing of the design Pic5: Thornless honey locusts shade and seating area and burst with color Pic6&7: Recently added Frederick Douglas garden and statue stands tall in front of Hornbake Library #wlam2018 #umdlarc
ASLA student chapters also work with their local communities on projects. Auburn University shared its Alabama Lab, where students “use design to help create and continue conversations about local issues across a larger geographical and disciplinary spectrum.”
Auburn University’s Alabama Lab is a new design research lab that challenges students to work directly with local communities. Landscape architecture students join Alabama Lab in their second (final) year. Through the Lab, students use design to help create and continue conversations about local issues across a larger geographical and disciplinary spectrum. #WLAM2018 #auburnasla #asla #auburnMLA #AlabamaLab @auburnasla @landarch_at_au
The chapter at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, featured their public awareness initiatives, like PARK(ing) Day.
Some of our favorite things to do here at UNLV are have fun and make connections! Parking Day, all-school mixers, and events with our state chapter allow us to network with the Las Vegas community, interior and architecture students, and professionals in our field. We wish to create new ASLA-UNLV traditions and grow our small program each year with these types of events. We hope you all enjoyed today’s tiny glimpse into the BLA Program at UNLV! Don’t forget to follow us @asla.unlv to see what else we’ve been up to✌🏼#WLAM2018 #ASLAUNLV #NVASLA #LandscapeArchitecture
As we focus on the future, ASLA also used April as an opportunity to unveil its new logo and rebranded look.