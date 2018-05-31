Two Wildlife Crossings Could Give the Species a Long-Term Chance at Survival in Southern California – The Los Angeles Times, 5/16/18

“For humans, Southern California’s freeways link distant communities that are otherwise separated by rugged mountains, vast deserts and inland valleys.”

New York City Launches Pilot to Activate Highway Underpasses in Sunset Park – The Architect’s Newspaper, 5/18/18

“It’s hard to imagine that in a city like New York, any space would be permitted to go to waste.”

Open Spaces amid Density – Urban Land Magazine, 5/21/18

“Growing, densifying cities have no room to waste in their search for public open spaces.”

Mayor of London Awards £2m for Green Spaces – Landscape Insight, 5/24/18

“The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has announced the six winners of over £2m of grant funding for green space improvements, as part of his push to make London the world’s first National Park City.”

A Closer Look at the Double Helix-Shaped Park Set to Join the TMC3 Campus – Houstonia, 5/30/18

The Medical Center will soon boast an elevated, DNA-shaped greenspace courtesy of landscape architect James Corner.