The Van Alen Institute, in Partnership with the New Yorker, Explores Climate Change in Miami – Architectural Digest, 7/3/18

“The results are visible,” says landscape architect Jennifer Bolstad of the effects of climate change on Miami. “Even if people say they don’t believe in climate change, they believe in an octopus in the middle of their street.”

10 Streets That Changed America – Curbed, 7/5/18

“Americans define their homes in many different ways, but few parts of the landscape capture the culture of a city or the rhythm of daily life better than a signature street.

How to Design a Wildlife-Friendly City – Undark, 7/5/18

“Whether it’s giving endangered species a break or providing our children with a firsthand look at nature, the benefits of biodiversity are bountiful”

S.F.’s Long-Awaited Salesforce Transit Center Sets Opening Date for Aug. 12 – The San Francisco Chronicle, 7/10/18

“Eight years after its predecessor was demolished and 17 years after planning began, San Francisco’s new transit center has an official opening date.”

Pier 3 at Brooklyn Bridge Park Is Now Open, Making the Parkland 90% Complete – Architect’s Newspaper, 7/11/18

“Another five acres of permanent green space was added to New York City yesterday with the opening of Pier 3 in Brooklyn Bridge Park. Now 90 percent complete, the beloved, 85-acre waterfront parkland designed by Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates is almost finished after nearly 20 years in the making.”