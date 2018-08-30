ASLA Announces 2018 Student Awards

The American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) proudly announces the 27 winners of the ASLA 2018 Student Awards. Selected from 332 entries representing 17 schools, the awards honor the top work of landscape architecture students in the United States and around the world.

The winners will receive their awards at the ASLA 2018 Annual Meeting and EXPO in Philadelphia on Monday, October 22, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The September issue of Landscape Architecture Magazine (LAM) features the winning projects and is available for free viewing.

Winning projects are designated as either an honor award or an award of excellence, which is the highest possible distinction.

General Design Category

Award of Excellence

In Between Walls, Pyramid Lake, Nevada

by Niloufar Makaremi Esfarjani, Student ASLA, University of Toronto

Honor Awards

Myth, Memory, and Landscape in the Pyramid Lake Paiute Reservation, Pyramid Lake, Nevada

by Derek Lazo, Student ASLA, and Serena Lousich, Student ASLA, University of California, Berkeley

Sharawadgi Garden: A New Understanding of Chinoiserie for a Chinese Garden at the MoMA, Museum of Modern Art, New York

by Douglas A. Breuer, Student ASLA, University of Pennsylvania

Songs from the Ocean, Dancers from the Land: Rendering an Ecological Choreography of Coastal Habitats in Phuket, Thailand, Phuket, Thailand

by Kate Jirasiritham, Student ASLA, The City College of New York

Stop Making Sense: Spatializing the Hanford Site’s Nuclear Legacy, Hanford, Washington

by Kasia Keeley, Student ASLA, and Andrew Prindle, Student ASLA, University of Washington

Wetness behind the sc/een: Re-wetting the Oran, Tilwara, Rajasthan, India

by Cyrus Sohrab Khan, Student ASLA, University of Pennsylvania

Residential Design Category

Award of Excellence

Baseco: A New Housing Paradigm, Manila, Philippines

by Julio F. Torres Santana, Student ASLA, Yinan Liu, Student ASLA, Aime Vailes-Macarie, Harvard University Graduate School of Design

Honor Award

The Snow [RESERVE]: Dynamic Microclimate Strategies for South Boston Living, Boston

by Sunmee Lee, Student ASLA, and Phia Sennett, Student ASLA, Harvard University Graduate School of Design

Analysis and Planning Category

Award of Excellence

‘El retorno a la tierra’ / ‘Going back to the land’, Las Marías, Puerto Rico

by Nicole Rivera-Ramos, Student ASLA, State University of New York, College of Environmental Science and Forestry (SUNY ESF)

Honor Awards

Bloom! A Dynamic Landscape Biological System, Fort Worth, Texas

by Xiwei Shen, Student ASLA, Jiawen Chen, Student ASLA, Chengzhe Zhang, Student ASLA, Harvard University Graduate School of Design

Developing with Water: A Landscape-driven Regulatory Framework, New Orleans

by Meikang Li, Student ASLA, University of Toronto

Pyro-Diversion: Planning for Fire in the San Gabriel Valley, Glendora, California

by Sarah Toth, Student ASLA, The City College of New York

Terre d’eau – Land of water, St. Lawrence River, Quebec, Canada

by Marianne Lafontaine-Chicha, Student ASLA, University of Toronto

Topographic Urban Expansion – A Landscape Armature on Hillsides of Mexico City, Mexico City, Mexico

by Qiwei Song, Student ASLA, University of Toronto

Waters in Peril: Collective Measures for a Dying Lake Winnipeg, Lake Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

by Jaysen Ariola, Student ASLA, University of Toronto

Communications Category

Award of Excellence

‘Korea Remade’: A Guide to the Reuse of the DMZ and Hinterlands towards Unification, Border of Republic of Korea and Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

by Xiwei Shen, Student ASLA, Jiawen Chen, Student ASLA, Siyu Jiang, Student ASLA, Harvard University Graduate School of Design

Honor Awards

District Hill Cemetery Master Plan, Chickamauga, Georgia

by Arianne Wolfe, Student ASLA, and Devyn Quick, Student ASLA, University of Georgia

The Living Things Nursery Catalogue and Guide to Climate

by Bonnie-Kate Walker, Student ASLA, University of Virginia

Public Space Design Guidelines for Saltillo, Mexico, Saltillo, Mexico

by a team of students from the University of Texas at Austin

A Student’s Guide to Environmental Justice Version 1.3, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

by Kari Spiegelhalter, Student ASLA, Tess Ruswick, Student ASLA, Patricia Noto, Student ASLA, Cornell University, Rhode Island School of Design

Research Category

Award of Excellence

Restoring Diversity: Factors Influencing Revegetation Efforts in the Mojave Desert, Joshua Tree National Park and Mojave Desert Land Trust

by Marinna Wagner, Student ASLA, California State Polytechnic University, Pomona

Student Collaboration Category

Award of Excellence

The One Tree Project, Tilwara, Rajasthan, India

by a team of students at Washington University in St. Louis

Honor Award

Thermal Thresholds, Minto, Alaska

by Yin Yu Fong, Katie Kelly, Student ASLA, Anna Morrison, University of Virginia

Community Service Category

Award of Excellence

Children’s Garden: Strengthening Mother-Child Relationships within Prison Walls, Mitchellville, Iowa

by a team of students at Iowa State University

Honor Awards

Croatian Monastery Continues to Heal: A Community Restorative Garden for Youth, the Blind, and the Elderly with Disabilities, Rijeka, Croatia

by a team of students at the University of Washington

Dolores Street Pollinator Boulevard, San Francisco

by Julia Prince, Student ASLA, Benjamin Heim, University of California, Berkeley

Jazz Fence, Chicago

by Jiaming Sun, Student ASLA, and Yu Si, Student ASLA, Illinois Institute of Technology

The student awards jury included:

Roberto Rovira, ASLA, Chair, Florida International University, Miami

Andrea Cochran, FASLA, Andrea Cochran Landscape Architecture, San Francisco

Kurt Culbertson, FASLA, Design Workshop, Aspen, Colorado

Tom Dallessio, Professional Planner and Policy Expert, Philadelphia

Jennifer Daniels, ASLA, Smithsonian Institution, Washington, D.C.

Ray Gastil, City of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh

Jeffrey Hou, ASLA, University of Washington, Seattle

Elizabeth Kennedy, ASLA, Elizabeth Kennedy Landscape Architect, Brooklyn, New York

Lucinda Sanders, FASLA, OLIN, Philadelphia