A Guide to Rio de Janeiro’s Coastal Cool – The New York Times, 8/17/18
“From historical gardens to feats of Modernist architecture, what to see and where to stay in the beloved Brazilian city.”
This New Park Is Designed for a Future of Flooded Cities – Fast Company, 8/20/18
“Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn Centennial Park can hold a million gallons of rainwater to help control the city’s increasing floods.”
10 Urban Sanctuaries Well Worth a Visit – The Santa Maria Times, 8/25/18
“A foray into the heart of a city can be made all the more memorable and enjoyable with a visit to a public park.”
Why Your Favorite Bench Might Be There to Thwart a Terrorist Attack – The Washington Post, 8/27/18
“When landscape architects recently began redesigning a wide, red-brick sidewalk in Washington’s Chinatown, they initially focused on improving the storm-water runoff and making it easier for pedestrians to navigate safely.”
Atwater Beach Groundbreaking Signals Next Big Thing for Detroit Riverfront – The Detroit Free Press, 8/27/18
“The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy broke ground Monday afternoon on Atwater Beach, the latest addition to the city’s waterfront attractions.”
Monarch Landing Designer Relishes Opportunity to See Community’s Growth – The Chicago Tribune, 8/28/18
“Most people visiting or residing at Monarch Landing in Naperville see the beautiful senior living community for what it is now, thriving gardens, thriving residents and all.”