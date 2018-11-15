Take a Look at Ambitious Plan to Transform Pease Park – Curbed Austin, 11/2/18

“A year after receiving a $9.7 million Moody Foundation grant to jump-start implementing its long-awaited master plan, the Pease Park Conservancy unveiled new drawings and details about the major transformation in store for the beloved central-city parkland.”

Urban Mountains: Shenzhen’s Green Rooftop Project – in Pictures – The Guardian, 11/7/18

“The Chinese megacity of 12 million people is crowded, polluted, and vulnerable to flooding. A rooftop garden is using plants to make stormwater work for the city, and to improve the livelihoods of residents.”

Brooklyn’s Domino Park Blends Industrial Chic with Careful Pacing – The Architect’s Newspaper, 11/12/18

“For the first time in 160 years, a 6-acre span on the East River waterfront in the shadow of the Williamsburg Bridge is open to the public.”

Are ‘Green Roofs’ the Next Eco-Friendly Initiative for Baltimore? – WBALTV-11 Baltimore, 11/13/18

“Like many regions of the country, the Baltimore area struggles with its share of environmental concerns, such as flooding and pollution in the watershed and air. Some say a solution is right above our heads.”

New Public Spaces Are Supposed to Be for All. The Reality is More Complicated – The New York Times, 11/13/18

“But as these public spaces have proliferated, they have also become testing grounds for what is acceptable — and unacceptable — public behavior.”