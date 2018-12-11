ASLA Opens 2019 Professional and Student Awards Call for Entries

The American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) is now accepting entries for its 2019 Professional and Student Awards, the world’s most prestigious juried landscape architecture competition.

Each year, the ASLA Professional Awards honor the best in landscape architecture from around the globe, while the ASLA Student Awards give us a glimpse into the future of the profession.

Award recipients receive featured coverage in Landscape Architecture Magazine, the magazine of ASLA, and in many other design and construction industry and general interest media. ASLA will honor the award recipients, their clients, and advisors at the awards presentation ceremony during the 2019 ASLA Conference on Landscape Architecture in San Diego, November 15-18.

The prestige of the ASLA awards programs relies on the high-caliber juries that convene each year to review submissions.

Members of the 2019 professional awards jury are:

Andrea Cochran , FASLA, Chair, Andrea Cochran Landscape Architecture, San Francisco, CA

Henri Bava , Agence Ter, Paris, France

Kofi Boone , ASLA, North Carolina State University, Durham, NC

Gina Ford , FASLA, Agency Landscape and Planning, Cambridge, MA

Deb Guenther , FASLA, Mithun, Seattle, WA

John King , Honorary ASLA, San Francisco Chronicle, San Francisco, CA

Pam Linn , FASLA, Milwaukee Public Schools, Milwaukee, WI

John Vinci , Vinci Hamp Architects, Chicago, IL

Keith Wagner, FASLA, Wagner Hodgson Landscape Architecture, Burlington, VT

Both Stephanie A. Rolley, FASLA, Kansas State University, on behalf of the Landscape Architecture Foundation (LAF) and Gale Newman, ASLA Texas A&M University, on behalf of the Council of Educators in Landscape Architecture (CELA) will join the jury for the selection of the Research Category.

Members of the 2019 student awards jury are:

Diane Jones Allen , ASLA, CHAIR, Design Jones LLC, Arlington, TX

Diana Fernandez , ASLA, Sasaki Associates, Upton, MA

David Gouverneur , University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA

Robert Gray , ASLA, Hoerr Schaudt Landscape Architects, Kansas City, MO

Damian Holmes , World Landscape Architecture, Melbourne, Australia

Kendra Hyson, Associate ASLA, The Neighborhood Design Center, Washington, DC

Maki Kawaguchi , Gehl, New York, NY

Signe Nielsen , FASLA, Mathews Nielsen Landscape Architects, P.C., New York, NY

Daniel Tal, ASLA, Ambit3D LLC, Lakewood, CO

Both the ASLA Professional and Student awards feature five categories: General Design; Residential Design; Analysis and Planning; Communications; and Research. The Professional Awards also include The Landmark Award, while the Student Awards include the Student Community Service Award and Student Collaboration categories.

Key Deadlines:

Professional awards entry fees are due by February 15, 2019. All submissions are due by 11:59 PST on March 1, 2019.

Student awards entry fees are due by May 10, 2019. All submissions are due by 11:59 PST on May 17, 2019.

To start the entry process visit—www.asla.org/2019cfe.

In need of inspiration? View the ASLA 2018 professional and student award-winning projects.

The Professional and Student Awards are a program of the ASLA Fund.