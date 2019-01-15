Atlanta’s Plans For Parks Over Highways Get National Attention – Bisnow, 1/2/19

“Atlanta’s efforts to create new swaths of green space over its major interstate has taken the national spotlight.”

Spotlighting Historic Landscapes Could Benefit Milwaukee – The Shepherd Express, 1/8/19

“Milwaukeeans have inherited a treasure trove of historic parks and other public landscapes rivaling in significance those in Chicago, Minneapolis and other major cities.”

CRÈME Proposes Floating Timber Bridge to Connect Brooklyn and Queens – The Architect’s Newspaper, 1/10/19

“Currently the only link between the rapidly developing neighborhoods of Long Island City, Queens, and Greenpoint, Brooklyn, is the Pulaski Bridge, a six-lane drawbridge with a narrow pathway where pedestrians and bikers jostle for space.”

National Parks Get Some Volunteer Love During Government Shutdown – CityLab, 1/10/19

“With National Park Service employees furloughed and trash mounting, cleaning up ‘helped me feel like I was doing as much as I could,’ said one volunteer.”

Expressway Hideaways a Chance for Urban Renewal – The Bangkok Post, 1/13/19

“Areas under expressways in Bangkok often go overlooked. Despite some of this space being located in business areas, the property remains untouched.”