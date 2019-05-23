ASLA Chapters Takeover Instagram for #WLAM2019

Each April, ASLA participates in World Landscape Architecture Month, a global celebration of the profession. We ask our members to share pictures of their favorite landscape architect-designed projects with a card that reads, “This is Landscape Architecture.” The goal of the campaign is to connect the diverse works of landscape architects with the term landscape architecture, educating the public about what the field is. Some 5,800 posts created by nearly 1,100 social media users reached 2.8 million people.

To celebrate, ASLA also launched a 49-day takeover of our Instagram on April 1 with a different chapter controlling the account each day.

Here, the Alaska Chapter shows that landscape architecture involves envisioning future possibilities, creating concepts, and actionable plans that improve community health.

The Kentucky Chapter shows us that landscape architecture is designed green infrastructure that uses natural systems to manage stormwater.

The Illinois Chapter put together a slideshow of residential landscape architecture projects.

The Colorado Chapter explains that landscape architecture is also public space that brings communities together.

Finally, the Oregon Chapter showed the future of landscape architecture is bright by highlighting student award winners from their chapter.

You can see all of the posts from the takeover on our Google Map or by checking our Instagram.