ASLA Chapters Takeover Instagram for #WLAM2019

J.R. Taylor

Each April, ASLA participates in World Landscape Architecture Month, a global celebration of the profession. We ask our members to share pictures of their favorite landscape architect-designed projects with a card that reads, “This is Landscape Architecture.” The goal of the campaign is to connect the diverse works of landscape architects with the term landscape architecture, educating the public about what the field is. Some 5,800 posts created by nearly 1,100 social media users reached 2.8 million people.

To celebrate, ASLA also launched a 49-day takeover of our Instagram on April 1 with a different chapter controlling the account each day.

Here, the Alaska Chapter shows that landscape architecture involves envisioning future possibilities, creating concepts, and actionable plans that improve community health.

The Kentucky Chapter shows us that landscape architecture is designed green infrastructure that uses natural systems to manage stormwater.

The Illinois Chapter put together a slideshow of residential landscape architecture projects.

The Colorado Chapter explains that landscape architecture is also public space that brings communities together.

View this post on Instagram

Just outside the REI Flagship store in the 40-year-old Shoemaker Plaza. It showed signs of its age and required renovation to repair failing structures and meet modern ADA and regional trail standards. Reconstruction provided the opportunity to widen the heavily used South Platte River Trail, improve bike and pedestrian flow, and enhance access to the river while expanding on the spirit of the original plaza and creating a vibrant, new, public gathering space for Downtown Denver. Today, Shoemaker Plaza is a popular Denver destination where visitors and residents can find a unique combination of people, nature, and history, and can experience the great outdoors right downtown. Designed by @wenkassociates #denver #downtowndenver #colorado #confluencepark #landarch #landscapearchitecture #thisislandscapearchitecture #wlam2019 @asla_colorado

A post shared by National ASLA (@nationalasla) on

Finally, the Oregon Chapter showed the future of landscape architecture is bright by highlighting student award winners from their chapter.

View this post on Instagram

Shout-out to the University of Oregon student chapter @asla.uoregon! Earlier this year, 77 students from the University of Oregon took part in the 26th annual Shadow Mentor Day. 33 total firms in Portland, Eugene, and Seattle volunteered to have one or more UO landscape architecture students visit their office and observe the daily workings of a career in landscape architecture. This year, mentors listened to students about their career interests, reviewed portfolios, and welcomed them into project meetings. Some mentors provided tours of their projects whether it be construction observation in a nearby community, built work in the heart of an urban environment, or vast landscapes in the Pacific Northwest designed for exploration and recreation. Also featured, our student award winners from the ASLA Oregon Design Awards: Boundaries in Movement / Lin “Flora” Chen Willowbarrow / Nicholas Sund Hull Memorial Commons / Christopher Weaver #wlam #wlam2019 #orasla #aslaoregon #oregon #landscapearchitecture #thisislandscapearchitecture #landscape #landarch #uo #universityoforegon #goducks

A post shared by National ASLA (@nationalasla) on

You can see all of the posts from the takeover on our Google Map or by checking our Instagram.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.