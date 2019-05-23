ASLA Chapters Takeover Instagram for #WLAM2019

View this post on Instagram
The Freedom Walkway is a critical pedestrian connection that honors Friendship 9, a group of African Americans who integrated McCrory's lunch counter in 1961. The mural ascends from the ground plane onto the wall. Deliberate patterns with ideas of hope, freedom, change, turbulence, and obstacles are integrated into the walkway. Laurel Holtzapple at Groundworks Studio received a 2017 Southeast Regional ASLA Merit Award for their incredible work on this project. #WLAM2019 #LandscapeArchitecture #SouthCarolina #SCASLA
Each April, ASLA participates in World Landscape Architecture Month, a global celebration of the profession. We ask our members to share pictures of their favorite landscape architect-designed projects with a card that reads, “This is Landscape Architecture.” The goal of the campaign is to connect the diverse works of landscape architects with the term landscape architecture, educating the public about what the field is. Some 5,800 posts created by nearly 1,100 social media users reached 2.8 million people.
To celebrate, ASLA also launched a 49-day takeover of our Instagram on April 1 with a different chapter controlling the account each day.
Here, the Alaska Chapter shows that landscape architecture involves envisioning future possibilities, creating concepts, and actionable plans that improve community health.
Public lands are a critical part of our infrastructure and way of life. Folker Park is designed to be an intergenerational space and incorporated workshops that involved people from diverse and dynamic backgrounds. This project could be Anchorage’s first RX park catering to assisted living across the street and located in the middle of Anchorage’s medical community. If you’d like to stay in touch check out our Instagram @asla_ak #LandArch #LandscapeArchitecture #reflexology #ASLAAK #Alaska #ancparks
The Kentucky Chapter shows us that landscape architecture is designed green infrastructure that uses natural systems to manage stormwater.
ASLA Kentucky's 2019 Merit Award for Design / Non-Constructed Work was awarded to Northland Drive Stormwater Retrofit. Designed by Gresham Smith and located in Lexington, KY, this project puts Landscape Architecture on the front line of innovative infrastructural approaches to stormwater management. This project was featured in the April issue of LAM. . . . @kentuckyasla @gresham_smith @olmstedparks502 #WLAM2019 #Lexington #aslaky #landarch #landscapearchitecture
The Illinois Chapter put together a slideshow of residential landscape architecture projects.
Scroll through to see the 2018 Illinois Chapter of ASLA Award Winners in the Residential Design Category. Photos credits: #1 Illinois Chapter of ASLA 2018 Merit Award Winner @marianilandscape for Belgian Beauty in Winnetka, Illinois. #2 Illinois Chapter of ASLA 2018 Honor Award Winner @hollander_design for Dune House in Long Island, New York. #3 Illinois Chapter of ASLA 2018 Merit Award Winner @barker_evans for Urban Formal in Chicago, Illinois. #4 Illinois Chapter of ASLA 2018 Honor Award Winner @craigbergmanndesign for Woodland Retreat in Fenville, Michigan. #wlam2019 #LandArch #LandscapeArchitecture #IllinoisASLA
The Colorado Chapter explains that landscape architecture is also public space that brings communities together.
Just outside the REI Flagship store in the 40-year-old Shoemaker Plaza. It showed signs of its age and required renovation to repair failing structures and meet modern ADA and regional trail standards. Reconstruction provided the opportunity to widen the heavily used South Platte River Trail, improve bike and pedestrian flow, and enhance access to the river while expanding on the spirit of the original plaza and creating a vibrant, new, public gathering space for Downtown Denver. Today, Shoemaker Plaza is a popular Denver destination where visitors and residents can find a unique combination of people, nature, and history, and can experience the great outdoors right downtown. Designed by @wenkassociates #denver #downtowndenver #colorado #confluencepark #landarch #landscapearchitecture #thisislandscapearchitecture #wlam2019 @asla_colorado
Finally, the Oregon Chapter showed the future of landscape architecture is bright by highlighting student award winners from their chapter.
Shout-out to the University of Oregon student chapter @asla.uoregon! Earlier this year, 77 students from the University of Oregon took part in the 26th annual Shadow Mentor Day. 33 total firms in Portland, Eugene, and Seattle volunteered to have one or more UO landscape architecture students visit their office and observe the daily workings of a career in landscape architecture. This year, mentors listened to students about their career interests, reviewed portfolios, and welcomed them into project meetings. Some mentors provided tours of their projects whether it be construction observation in a nearby community, built work in the heart of an urban environment, or vast landscapes in the Pacific Northwest designed for exploration and recreation. Also featured, our student award winners from the ASLA Oregon Design Awards: Boundaries in Movement / Lin “Flora” Chen Willowbarrow / Nicholas Sund Hull Memorial Commons / Christopher Weaver #wlam #wlam2019 #orasla #aslaoregon #oregon #landscapearchitecture #thisislandscapearchitecture #landscape #landarch #uo #universityoforegon #goducks
You can see all of the posts from the takeover on our Google Map or by checking our Instagram.