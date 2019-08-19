To Combat Climate Change, Cities Need to Tackle Sprawl – Curbed, 8/8/19

“A new IPCC report offers a stark reminder that land use policy needs to be radically changed.”

Italian Architect Stefano Boeri Unveils Plans for Africa’s First “Vertical Forest” – CNN, 8/6/19

“Home to the ancient pyramids, Egypt is no stranger to architectural innovation. So it is no surprise that it is set to become the first African nation to host a “vertical forest.”

The Cultural Landscape Foundation Launches Major international Design Prize – The Architect’s Newspaper, 8/12/19

“Landscape architects, artists, and architects, as well as urban planners and designers, are encouraged to apply for the inaugural prize, set to be chosen in 2021.”

Preparing, Updating an Impactful Landscape Architecture Portfolio – Total Landscape Care, 8/13/19

“Whether you’re new on the landscape architecture scene or have been working in the field for many years, having an impressive and updated portfolio is important.”

How Landscape Architecture Hoped to Save the City – Metropolis, 8/13/19

“An exhibition at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum explores the intersection of landscape architecture and social reform at the turn of the 20th century.”

National Building Museum Awards 19th Vincent Scully Prize to Elizabeth Meyer – Architect, 8/13/19

“Today, the National Building Museum (NBM) announced landscape architect Elizabeth K. Meyer as the 19th recipient of the Vincent Scully Prize.”