Six Scholarships Available to Emerging Women Leaders at the 2019 ASLA Conference on Landscape Architecture

A group of landscape architects came together and successfully started a Go Fund Me campaign to raise $10,000 for scholarships that will cover the travel and hotel costs for six emerging women landscape architects to attend the 2019 ASLA Conference on Landscape Architecture in San Diego, which will be held November 15-18. The American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) has covered the cost of registration for the six scholars, contributing some $4,770.

Thanks to the efforts of WxLA — which is led by landscape architects Cinda Gilliland, Jamie Maslyn Larson, ASLA, Steven Spears, FASLA, Rebecca Leonard, and Gina Ford, FASLA — and all its gracious donors, the cost of the conference for the six who win the scholarship will be completely covered.

According to the group, the purpose of the scholarship is “to aid in the professional development and success of young and emerging leaders in our profession.” Furthermore, the scholarship “intends to promote gender justice and help level the playing field for women in the profession. As such, preference will be given to female candidates, including non-binary and transgendered female candidates.”

The 2019 ASLA Conference on Landscape Architecture offers more than 120 education sessions, which enables attendees to fulfill their professional development requirements, while networking with colleagues from all over the world.

Emerging professional are invited to nominate themselves; or someone can nominate them. Nominees must be emerging professionals (in first 10 years of practice) who “do not have access or support to attend the conference otherwise.”

Nominators should provide the following on one 8.5 x 11 PDF:

Full name, email address and phone number.

About this Nominee – Provide an overview of the nominee’s background, education and professional experience (150 words).

– Provide an overview of the nominee’s background, education and professional experience (150 words). Why this Nominee? – Describe how this nominee exhibits leadership and why they will benefit from the experience of the Conference (200 words).

Please email submissions by September 1 to Gina Ford, with the subject line: WxLA Scholarship Nominee.

WxLA requires scholarship winners to assist in the creation of a convening of women leaders across the profession, which will be done “in concert with and with the guidance of the WxLA team.”

Learn more at WxLA’s Instagram account about their Women’s Landscape Equity (re)Solution. And check out a series of infographics about gender equity in the field of landscape architecture from their partners, the Vela Project.

ASLA will acknowledge the scholarship winners in an event at the 2019 ASLA Conference on Landscape Architecture in San Diego.