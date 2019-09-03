ASLA Supports Coalition to Save the Amazon Rainforest

The Amazon rainforest is one of the world’s most precious ecosystems. It provides 6 percent of the oxygen produced on the planet. It stores an estimated 100 billion tons of carbon – about 17 percent of the world’s carbon – in its trees and plants.

This year alone, about 80,000 fires have raged across the forest, more than an 80 percent increase over 2018. Through July 2019, over 7,200 square miles of the Brazilian rainforest were burned, an aggregated area roughly the size of New Jersey. We can and must do more to protect the Amazon and avoid catastrophic consequences.

The American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) supports our global sister organizations, led by Iniciativa Latinoamericana del Pasisaje (Latin American Landscape Initiative, LALI) and the International Federation of Landscape Architects (IFLA), as they work to quell the flames, prevent further deforestation, and protect the Amazon rainforest.

