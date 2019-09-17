Skateboarding and the City – Planetizen, 9/4/19

“Skateboarding is becoming a legitimate part of the urban landscape by revitalizing public spaces and engaging young people and the broader community.”

Washington D.C.’s Kennedy Center Opens the REACH with 16-day Performance Festival – Wallpaper, 9/8/19

“The Kennedy Center celebrates the opening of its $250 million expansion, the REACH, with a 16-day festival of music, dance, and performing arts events starting this weekend.”

New Urban Park Will Provide Much-Needed Green Space to Downtown W-S – Winston-Salem Monthly, 9/9/19

“The Creative Corridors Coalition’s work may not be finished when the Business 40 bridges and enhancement projects end in 2020.”

The New Architecture: Sky Parks, Tidal Pools, and ‘Solar Carving’ – The New York Times, 9/13/19

“Can buildings be more porous, more open to the vitality of the surrounding city? As with the creation of the great urban parks of the 19th century, designers today are rebalancing the relationship between architecture and nature, with the goal of increasing the quality of life, especially in urban settings.”

10,000 Cabbages Growing in Garfield Park for New ‘Living Exhibit’ – WTTW, 9/13/19

“A pair of Danish architects hope to make a statement with a new ‘living exhibit’ opening next week in Garfield Park featuring lots and lots of cabbages – 10,000 of them, to be exact.”