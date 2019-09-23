New Video Series: Constructing Landscape

Christian Gabriel, ASLA, national design director for landscape architecture at the General Services Administration (GSA), has produced a series of five educational short videos, featuring conversations with 18 notable landscape architects on topics such as how to design with nature and time.

According to Gabriel, “the primary aim of the conversations with this informal industry advisory group was to educate the agency’s design and construction staff, thus enabling the agency to deliver higher-achieving projects,” which the “GSA plans, designs, builds, and manages on behalf of the American public.”

Material and Perspective explores the “world view” of landscape architects (see video above).

Designing with Time addresses the “unique temporal issues” that come with using trees and plants that change over seasons and as they grow.

Ecological Infrastructures explores how landscape architects design with natural systems to improve human and natural health and support biodiversity.

Site as Security shows how landscape architects can meet tough security requirements while also creating accessible, beautiful places.

Preservation and Design Evolution shows how historic places can be rehabilitated and re-purposed to fit contemporary needs.

Videos include interviews with:

Jose Alminana, FASLA

Diana Balmori, FASLA

Julie Bargmann

Charles Birnbaum, FASLA

Shane Coen, FASLA

David Fletcher, ASLA

Kathryn Gustafson, FASLA

Mary Margaret Jones, FASLA

Mikyoung Kim, FASLA

Tom Leader, FASLA

Patricia O’ Donnell, FASLA

Laurie Olin, FASLA

Marion Pressley, FASLA

Chris Reed, FASLA

Ken Smith, FASLA

Christy Ten Eyck, FASLA

Jerry Van Eyck, ASLA

Thomas Woltz, FASLA

And projects such as Brooklyn Bridge Park, the High Line, Columbus Circle, and Hunters Point South Waterfront in New York City; Rose Kennedy Greenway and Harvard University Plaza in Boston; Yards Park, the United States Coast Guard Headquarters, and the Washington Monument grounds in Washington, D.C.