Congratulations to PUBLIC WORK Office for Urban Design & Landscape Architecture for winning a 2019 ASLA Professional Award of Excellence in Analysis and Planning for TOcore: Downtown Parks and Public Realm Plan. #ASLAawards #NationalASLAWinner #ASLAProAwards2019 #LandscapeArchitecture . . . . . Project Statement: The Downtown Parks and Public Realm Plan addresses one of the most pressing questions facing Toronto: how can we re-imagine the public realm to enhance quality of life within a rapidly intensifying urban core? . As one section of a comprehensive plan for the growth and evolution of Downtown Toronto, the Parks and Public Realm Plan establishes a vision and framework to achieve an expanded, improved and connected parks and public realm network within the Downtown's mature urban fabric to support future growth. It is based on Five Transformative Ideas: The Core Circle, Great Streets, Shoreline Stitch, Park Districts, and Local Places. This set of integrated spatial transformations uncover the most iconic landscape experiences of the city and identify hidden opportunities within the Downtown's urban fabric. The Plan presents new ways of thinking about the public realm and landscape in the city, and provides a tactical dialogue about how we design, maintain and use our parks, streets and other open spaces to support urban life and achieve a bold and transformative legacy for future generations.

Congratulations to Longwell MacDonald for winning a 2019 ASLA Professional Honor Award in Residential Design for Where Agriculture Meets Coastal Woodlands! #ASLAawards #NationalASLAWinner #ASLAProAwards2019 #LandscapeArchitecture . . . . . Project Statement: The three-acre site is at the intersection of coastal oak woodlands and cultivated fields of vineyards and Gravenstein apple orchards. The Gravenstein was the most widely grown crop in the small farming community of Sebastopol in Northern California during the early 20th century when much of the harvest was used for apple sauce and dried apples shipped to troops during WWII. Due to disease and lower yields, only a few orchards remain that have not been replaced by the more profitable grape growing. The house and an existing neglected Gravenstein apple orchard share the property with coastal live oaks that have gradually reclaimed the hedgerows and sections of the orchard that died. Where the apple trees have succumbed to the oaks, the design allows the oaks to reclaim their natural habitat. In areas where the fruit trees are still healthy, the agricultural history of apple cultivation is preserved by restoring portions of the orchard with new trees.

Congratulations to the @bergerpartnership for winning a 2019 ASLA Professional Honor Award in Residential Design in Whidbey Island, WA! #ASLAawards #NationalASLAWinner #ASLAProAwards2019 #LandscapeArchitecture . . . . . Project Statement: The clients, a wildlife photographer and a blacksmith, relocated to this wooded 80-acre waterfront site on the southwest corner of Whidbey Island, a 20-minute ferry ride north of Seattle. They placed the majority of the site in a permanent conservation easement and retained an acre to build a 2,000-square-foot main house, guest cabin and workshop. They situated their home in a location that is not readily visible from the water, with the philosophy that that if they wanted to experience the water’s edge, they could walk out there rather than mar the view of this undeveloped piece of the island for others. As a result, the home sits several hundred yards from the edge of the bluff at the interface between forest and meadow. Subtle grading and vegetated roofs create the impression of being immersed in the landscape on the forest side, while open and expansive on the water side. The result is a thoughtful and beautifully crafted home that feels as if it grew out of the site.