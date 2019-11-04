As Waters Rise, So Do Concerns For Sports Teams Along Coast – The Washington Post, 10/16/19
“A number of American pro sports venues could be vulnerable to rising waters brought on by climate change.”
The Gentrification Effect of Urban Parks – Planetizen, 10/21/19
“New research finds that different types of parks correlate with different gentrification effects, adding to the complexity of urban change.”
The Parks That Made the Man Who Made Central Park – The New York Times, 10/30/19
“Frederick Law Olmsted’s tours of English parks shaped his vision of landscape design. You can see his inspiration in three dimensions by touring five of them.”
Pier 55’s Thomas Heatherwick-Designed Park Is Taking Shape – Curbed NY, 10/30/19
“The futuristic Pier 55 park designed by Thomas Heatherwick and financed by billionaire mogul Barry Diller is taking shape on the Hudson River.”
Columbia Pitches $18 Million Plan to Overhaul Finlay Park – The Free Times, 10/31/19
“Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin and other city officials announced on Thursday an $18 million plan to revamp battered, aging Finlay Park.”