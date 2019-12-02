Seattle’s Brutalist Freeway Park is Reviewed for National Register and Approved for Renovation– The Architect’s Newspaper,11/5/19

“The gorgeously staggered concrete elements of Jim Ellis Freeway Park, one of the most significant architectural spaces in Seattle, are scattered across a thickly forested hill atop an intersection of Interstate 5 between the neighborhoods of Downtown Seattle and First Hill.”



East Baltimore Redevelopment Project Moves Forward As Construction Begins – The Baltimore Sun, 11/7/19

“With construction of the first building in an $889 million revitalization project in East Baltimore already underway, developers and architects have presented city officials the latest design plans for another building.”

Presidio Tunnel Tops Project Kicks Off With Pelosi In Attendance, Completion Due in 2021 – SFist, 11/7/19

“The official ‘groundmaking’ ceremony was held Thursday to kick off the process of building and landscaping what will create 14 acres of parkland over the top of the 101 freeway tunnels near the Golden Gate Bridge, connecting the Presidio to Crissy Field.”

Parkside Project Created to be ‘Uniquely Birmingham’ – AL.com, 11/7/19

“The Powell Avenue Steam Plant powered Birmingham’s growth for more than a century. Now an ambitious plan hopes to resurrect it to connect a revitalized Magic City.”

Fall in Storm King – Washington Square News, 11/15/19

“But despite the trek, there is an incredible institution upstate that will be worth your time: the Storm King Art Center.”