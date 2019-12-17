Next To The Botanic Garden Is Another, Tinier Green Refuge – DCist, 12/3/19

“Bartholdi Park isn’t exactly hidden. Located at a busy intersection next to the Botanic Garden (which is celebrating its bicentennial this coming year) and mere steps from the U.S. Capitol, it’s got prime real estate. And that’s kinda the point.”

2019’s Notable Developments in Landscape Architecture – The Cultural Landscape Foundation, 12/6/19

“In 2019 landscape architecture’s greatest impact continued to be in the public realm.”

On the Rooftops of Paris, a New Kind of Urban Garden – The New York Times Style Magazine, 12/7/19

“The landscape architect Arnaud Casaus is creating green spaces wilder and warmer than those found at street level.”

MVRDV Unveils Plan To Transform Seoul’s Waterfront with ‘the Weaves’ – Designboom, 12/10/19

“MVRDV has won a competition to redesign Seoul’s Tancheon Valley and waterfront with a network of pedestrian and bicycle paths, natural landscapes, and public amenities.”

The Floating Utopia of Salesforce Park – The New Yorker, 12/11/19

“San Francisco’s newest public space reflects Big Tech’s influence—and a city’s anxieties.”

The Architect Who’s Confronting Climate Change – Curbed, 12/13/139

“Pamela Conrad is out to restore nature to our cities—and help them face future ecological disasters.”