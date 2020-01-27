My Internship at Palm Beach County Parks and Rec – FIU News, 1/3/20

“During my time, I met landscape architects, directors, contractors, commissioners, as well as many other types of people. I didn’t try to only talk to designers or those who would help me in the future. I was just friendly and enjoyed each day as it came. By doing this, I would just stumble across friends.”

Landscape Architect Dorothée Imbert Picked to Lead Knowlton School of Architecture – Archinect, 1/9/20

“Landscape Architect and educator Dorothée Imbert has been named as the new Director of the Knowlton School of Architecture at The Ohio State University.”

City’s Plan to Remove Trees From Fort Greene Park Hits a Snag – The Brooklyn Daily Eagle, 1/13/20

“Activists won a new round in their legal fight against a city project that would remove dozens of mature, healthy trees from Fort Greene Park and destroy park features designed by famous landscape artists.”

Seattle’s Asian Art Museum Readies for Reopening After Renovation and Expansion – Designboom, 1/14/20

“following a 24-month-long renovation and expansion, Seattle’s asian art museum will reopen to the public on February 8, 2020. the museum’s historic 1933 building closed in early 2017 to address critical needs of infrastructure, accessibility, and program space. now enhanced with a design by LMN Architects, working alongside landscape architect walker macy, the building reopens as ‘a modern museum within an historic icon’.”

Landscape Architect Appointed to Piccadilly Gardens – Insider Media, 1/14/20

“A landscape architecture practice has been appointed to produce concept designs for improvements to Piccadilly Gardens and the surrounding area.”