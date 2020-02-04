ASLA 2020 Professional and Student Awards Call for Entries Now Open

Jacquelyn Bianchini
ASLA 2019 Professional Analysis and Planning Honor Award. +StL: Growing an Urban Mosaic, TLS Landscape Architecture, Shanghai OBJECT TERRITORIES, and [dhd] derek hoeferlin design | Photo Credit: TLS | OT | dhd

The American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) is accepting submissions for its 2020 Professional and Student Awards Program.

ASLA Awards are the oldest and most prestigious awards program in the profession of landscape architecture. They honor the best and most innovative landscape architecture projects from around the globe and give a glimpse into the future of the profession.

This year, a new award category, Urban Design, will recognize projects that activate networks of spaces that mediate between social equity, economic viability, infrastructure, environmental stewardship, and place-making in the public and private realm.

Award recipients receive featured coverage in Landscape Architecture Magazine and are honored at the awards presentation ceremony during the ASLA Conference on Landscape Architecture in Miami Beach, October 2-5, 2020.

Entry fees for the ASLA Professional Awards are due no later than 11:59 PST on Friday, February 21, 2020, and submissions no later than 11:59 PST on Friday, March 6, 2020.

Entry fees for the ASLA Student Awards are due no later than 11:59 PST on Monday, May 14, 2020, and submissions no later than 11:59 PST on Monday, May 11, 2020.

ASLA 2019 Student General Design Honor Award. A Plastic Tide, The University of Hong Kong | Photo Credit: Wiley Chi Wai Ng, Student ASLA

ASLA bestows Professional Awards in General Design, Residential Design, Urban Design, Analysis & Planning, Communications, Research categories. In each of these categories, juries select a number of Honor Awards and may select one Award of Excellence. One Landmark Award is also presented each year.

This year’s Professional Awards Jury includes:

  • Chair: Jose Alminana, FASLA – Andropogon
  • Jane Berger – Writer
  • Ujijji Davis, ASLA – SmithGroup
  • Mark Hough, FASLA – Duke University
  • Mark Johnson, FASLA – Civitas
  • Kathleen John-Alder, FASLA – Rutgers University
  • Mia Lehrer FASLA – Studio-MLA
  • Tanya Olson, ASLA – Tallgrass Landscape Architecture
  • Robert Rogers – Architects+Urban Designers
  • Stephanie A. Rolley, FASLA – Kansas State University
  • Gale Newman, ASLA – Texas A&M University

ASLA bestows Student Awards in General Design, Residential Design, Urban Design, Analysis & Planning, Communications, Research, Student Community Service, and Student Collaboration. In each of these categories, juries select a number of Honor Awards and may select one Award of Excellence. One Landmark Award is also presented each year.

This year’s Student Awards Jury includes:

  • Chair: Kristina Hill – University of California, Berkely
  • Adam Arvidson, FASLA – Landscape Architect, Writer
  • Lucia Athens, ASLA – Office of Sustainability, City of Austin
  • Cermetrius L. Bohannon, ASLA – Virginia Tech
  • Jonathon Geels, ASLA – Troyer Group
  • Rikerrious Geter, Associate ASLA – GGN
  • Luis Gonzalez, ASLA – Lennar
  • Melissa Henao-Robledo, ASLA – Landscape Forms
  • Ernest C. Wong, FASLA – Site Design Group

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.