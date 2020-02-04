ASLA 2020 Professional and Student Awards Call for Entries Now Open

The American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) is accepting submissions for its 2020 Professional and Student Awards Program.

ASLA Awards are the oldest and most prestigious awards program in the profession of landscape architecture. They honor the best and most innovative landscape architecture projects from around the globe and give a glimpse into the future of the profession.

This year, a new award category, Urban Design, will recognize projects that activate networks of spaces that mediate between social equity, economic viability, infrastructure, environmental stewardship, and place-making in the public and private realm.

Award recipients receive featured coverage in Landscape Architecture Magazine and are honored at the awards presentation ceremony during the ASLA Conference on Landscape Architecture in Miami Beach, October 2-5, 2020.

Entry fees for the ASLA Professional Awards are due no later than 11:59 PST on Friday, February 21, 2020, and submissions no later than 11:59 PST on Friday, March 6, 2020.

Entry fees for the ASLA Student Awards are due no later than 11:59 PST on Monday, May 14, 2020, and submissions no later than 11:59 PST on Monday, May 11, 2020.



ASLA bestows Professional Awards in General Design, Residential Design, Urban Design, Analysis & Planning, Communications, Research categories. In each of these categories, juries select a number of Honor Awards and may select one Award of Excellence. One Landmark Award is also presented each year.

This year’s Professional Awards Jury includes:

Chair: Jose Alminana, FASLA – Andropogon

Jane Berger – Writer

Ujijji Davis, ASLA – SmithGroup

Mark Hough, FASLA – Duke University

Mark Johnson, FASLA – Civitas

Kathleen John-Alder, FASLA – Rutgers University

Mia Lehrer FASLA – Studio-MLA

Tanya Olson, ASLA – Tallgrass Landscape Architecture

Robert Rogers – Architects+Urban Designers

Stephanie A. Rolley, FASLA – Kansas State University

Gale Newman, ASLA – Texas A&M University

ASLA bestows Student Awards in General Design, Residential Design, Urban Design, Analysis & Planning, Communications, Research, Student Community Service, and Student Collaboration. In each of these categories, juries select a number of Honor Awards and may select one Award of Excellence. One Landmark Award is also presented each year.

This year’s Student Awards Jury includes: