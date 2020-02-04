ASLA 2020 Professional and Student Awards Call for Entries Now Open

The American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) is accepting submissions for its 2020 Professional and Student Awards Program.
ASLA Awards are the oldest and most prestigious awards program in the profession of landscape architecture. They honor the best and most innovative landscape architecture projects from around the globe and give a glimpse into the future of the profession.
This year, a new award category, Urban Design, will recognize projects that activate networks of spaces that mediate between social equity, economic viability, infrastructure, environmental stewardship, and place-making in the public and private realm.
Award recipients receive featured coverage in Landscape Architecture Magazine and are honored at the awards presentation ceremony during the ASLA Conference on Landscape Architecture in Miami Beach, October 2-5, 2020.
Entry fees for the ASLA Professional Awards are due no later than 11:59 PST on Friday, February 21, 2020, and submissions no later than 11:59 PST on Friday, March 6, 2020.
Entry fees for the ASLA Student Awards are due no later than 11:59 PST on Monday, May 14, 2020, and submissions no later than 11:59 PST on Monday, May 11, 2020.
ASLA bestows Professional Awards in General Design, Residential Design, Urban Design, Analysis & Planning, Communications, Research categories. In each of these categories, juries select a number of Honor Awards and may select one Award of Excellence. One Landmark Award is also presented each year.
This year’s Professional Awards Jury includes:
- Chair: Jose Alminana, FASLA – Andropogon
- Jane Berger – Writer
- Ujijji Davis, ASLA – SmithGroup
- Mark Hough, FASLA – Duke University
- Mark Johnson, FASLA – Civitas
- Kathleen John-Alder, FASLA – Rutgers University
- Mia Lehrer FASLA – Studio-MLA
- Tanya Olson, ASLA – Tallgrass Landscape Architecture
- Robert Rogers – Architects+Urban Designers
- Stephanie A. Rolley, FASLA – Kansas State University
- Gale Newman, ASLA – Texas A&M University
ASLA bestows Student Awards in General Design, Residential Design, Urban Design, Analysis & Planning, Communications, Research, Student Community Service, and Student Collaboration. In each of these categories, juries select a number of Honor Awards and may select one Award of Excellence. One Landmark Award is also presented each year.
This year’s Student Awards Jury includes:
- Chair: Kristina Hill – University of California, Berkely
- Adam Arvidson, FASLA – Landscape Architect, Writer
- Lucia Athens, ASLA – Office of Sustainability, City of Austin
- Cermetrius L. Bohannon, ASLA – Virginia Tech
- Jonathon Geels, ASLA – Troyer Group
- Rikerrious Geter, Associate ASLA – GGN
- Luis Gonzalez, ASLA – Lennar
- Melissa Henao-Robledo, ASLA – Landscape Forms
- Ernest C. Wong, FASLA – Site Design Group