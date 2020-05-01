Landscape Architecture in the News Highlights (April 16-31)

Landscape Planner: Post-pandemic World Could Be “a Little bit Slower and a Whole Lot Greener” — The Houston Chronicle, 04/30/20

“Kinder Baumgardner is especially attuned to space, how people use it and what public places can do to unite even in isolation. He is managing principal for the Houston office of SWA, an international design firm.”

First Look: The Redesign of Downtown Dallas’ Carpenter Park — D Magazine, 02/29/20

“Hargreaves Jones, the New York-based award-winning landscape architecture firm involved in developing the 2004 Dallas Parks Master Plan and downtown’s Belo Garden, is behind Carpenter Park’s redesign.”

Lithuanian Capital to Be Turned into Vast Open-air Cafe — The Guardian, 04/28/20

“Lithuania’s capital, Vilnius, has announced plans to turn the city into a vast open-air cafe by giving over much of its public space to hard-hit bar and restaurant owners so they can put their tables outdoors and still observe physical distancing rules.”

NYC Will Open up to 100 Miles of Streets to Pedestrians — Curbed, 04/27/20

“Under an agreement with the City Council, the de Blasio administration will open up at least 40 miles of streets in May, with the ultimate goal of 100 miles in the coming months. The undertaking will also roll out temporary bike lanes and expand sidewalks, he said.”

Extensive Renovation of South Los Angeles’s Magic Johnson Park Moves Forward — The Architect’s Newspaper, 04/20/20

“Last week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved funding that will bring the proposed master plan of Magic Johnson Park in Willowbrook, California, one step closer to reality.”