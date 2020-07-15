Landscape Architecture in the News Highlights (July 1-15)

Jan Gehl on 60 Years of Designing Cities for People — 07/15/20, Planetizen

“The 10th anniversary of ‘Cities for People’ offers the occasion for this interview with Jan Gehl, who has devoted a 60-year career to ideas about humanistic city planning—ideas of increasing relevance in 2020.”

West 8 Withdraws from Baltimore Waterfront Overhaul After Blackface Photo Surfaces — 07/10/20, The Architect’s Newspaper

“West 8, the Dutch landscape architecture firm selected last year as the lead consultant on the international Middle Branch Waterfront Revitalization Competition in South Baltimore, resigned from the project July 3, four days after a photo circulated showing a party with people in blackface at its headquarters in Rotterdam.” Also, read West 8’s response.

Can Tactical Urbanism Be a Tool for Equity? A Conversation with Mike Lydon and Tony Garcia — 07/06/20, Streetsblog

“We’re trying to ask ourselves: in process of ideation, how can we work with people to create a level of authorship and co-production, so it’s not just us imposing this project on them?”

About a Fifth of U.S. Adults Moved Due to COVID-19 or Know Someone Who Did — 07/06/20, FactTank, Pew Research Center

“Millions of Americans relocated this year because of the COVID-19 outbreak, moving out of college dorms that abruptly closed, communities they perceive as unsafe or housing they can no longer afford.”

Trump Says He Will Create a Statuary Park Honoring “American Heroes”— 07/04/20, The New York Times

“The executive order includes John Adams, Harriet Tubman and Martin Luther King Jr. among those who would be honored. So would Billy Graham, Antonin Scalia and Ronald Reagan.”

How to Re-design the World for Coronavirus and Beyond — 07/03/20, POLITICO

“POLITICO Magazine surveyed designers, architects, doctors, psychologists, logisticians and more, asking them what they would do to redesign the world for the Covid-19 era and beyond.”

Landscapes for Justice — 07/01/20, The Architect’s Newspaper

“Taken as a whole, these murals, stencils, portraits, paintings, graffiti scripts, and photographs are the most powerful grassroots public art that Minneapolis has ever seen. They grew into momentary streetscapes expressing the full range of emotions swirling at the moment.”