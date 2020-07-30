Apply Today: WxLA Scholarships to Upcoming ASLA Virtual Program

Jared Green
WxLA Founders: Gina Ford, FASLA; Steven Spears, FASLA; Jamie Maslyn Larson, ASLA; Cinda Gilliland, ASLA; and Rebecca Leonard, FAICP (not shown)

Last year, a group of landscape architects and planners — Gina Ford, FASLA; Steven Spears, FASLA; Jamie Maslyn Larson, ASLA; Cinda Gilliland, ASLA; and Rebecca Leonard, FAICP — founded WxLA, an advocacy initiative for gender justice in the field of landscape architecture.

After raising $10,000, the group sent a group of seven young women to the ASLA 2019 Conference on Landscape Architecture. This year, they are back to offer scholarships to send an a new group of emerging leaders to ASLA’s upcoming virtual program.

WxLA 2019 Scholars: Linda Chamorro, Samira Damiscar, Ashley Ludwig, Victoria Mancini, Lora Martens, Devon Miller, and Saeideh Teymouri
WxLA states that the purpose of the scholarship is to aid in the “professional development and success of young and emerging leaders in our profession” by covering costs associated with a virtual program. Applications are due August 15.

For upcoming educational content the team has planned, WxLA also asks landscape architecture professionals to fill out this survey. Learn more about their initiatives, and their partners, including the Wikipedia Project and Vela Project.

