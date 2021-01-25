ASLA 2021 Professional & Student Call for Entries

The American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) is now accepting submissions for its 2021 Professional and Student Awards Program.

The ASLA Awards Program is the oldest and most prestigious in the landscape architecture profession. They honor the most innovative landscape architecture projects and the brightest ideas from up-and-coming landscape architecture students.

“The ASLA Professional & Student Awards recognize the most innovative and impactful work in the profession,” said Tom Mroz, 2021 president of ASLA. “Our professional winners are leaders in the industry. Our student winners represent the best and brightest hope for the future. Each year, we get entries from all around the world. I can’t wait to see the creative projects this year’s Call for Entries brings.”

Award recipients receive featured coverage in Landscape Architecture Magazine and are honored at a special Awards Presentation ceremony in the fall.

Submissions for ASLA Professional Awards are due no later than 11:59 PST on Friday, March 12, 2021.

Submissions for ASLA Student Awards are due no later than 11:59 PST on Monday, May 24, 2021.

ASLA bestows Professional Awards in General Design, Residential Design, Urban Design, Analysis & Planning, Communications, Research categories. In each of these categories, juries select a number of Honor Awards and may select one Award of Excellence. One Landmark Award is also presented each year.

The 2021 Professional Awards Jury includes:

Chair: Thaïsa Way, FASLA – Dumbarton Oaks

Virginia Burt, FASLA – Virginia Burt Designs, Inc.

Sahar Coston-Hardy, Affiliate ASLA – Sahar Coston-Hardy Photography

Perry Howard, FASLA – Greensboro, NC USA

Kene Okigbo, ASLA – RDG Planning & Design

Faith Okuma, ASLA – Surroundings Studio, LLC

Karen Phillips, FASLA – NYS Homes & Community Renewal

David Rubin, FASLA – David Rubin Land Collective

Emma Skalka, Hon. ASLA – Victor Stanley

ASLA bestows Student Awards in General Design, Residential Design, Urban Design, Analysis & Planning, Communications, Research, Student Community Service, and Student Collaboration. In each of these categories, juries select a number of Honor Awards and may select one Award of Excellence.

The 2021 Student Awards Jury includes: