ASLA and IFLA Announce Renewed Commitment

Jacquelyn Bianchini
From left to right: 2020 ASLA Award of Excellence in General Design. Cultural Crossing Transforms Portland Japanese Garden into a Place of Cultural Dialogue. Portland, Oregon, United States. Walker Macy. | Photo by James Florio. 2020 ASLA Honor Award in Urban Design. Yongquing Fang Alleyways: An Urban Transformation. Gaungzhou, China. Lab D+H Landscape and Urban Design. | Photo by Arch-Exist. 2020 ASLA Award of Excellence in Analysis & Planning. Rwanda Institute for Conservation Agriculture (RICA). Bugesera, Rwanda, Africa. Sierra Bainbridge. | Photo by MASS Design Group. 2019 ASLA Honor Award in General Design. Barangaroo Reserve. Sydney, Australia. PWP Landscape Architecture. | Photo by PWP Landscape Architecture

ASLA has renewed its three-decades-long partnership with the International Federation of Landscape Architects (IFLA) to promote the profession of landscape architecture around the globe. This collaborative partnership will focus on battling climate change; establishing the highest standards of professional practice in design, planning, management, conservation, and development of the landscape; and facilitating exchanges of knowledge and information between IFLA Regions and member organizations and ASLA members.

“Climate change is a global crisis that needs to be addressed on a global level. As a nation, the United States is taking bold steps to address the climate crisis, like rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement and convening a Climate Summit for the spring. ASLA is proud to do our part, and we look forward to taking an active role in IFLA,” said Tom Mroz, ASLA President.

“We are excited that ASLA is partnering with IFLA, especially at this time when there is an opportunity for renewed collaboration and progress globally on climate change and other issues where the landscape architecture profession can provide leadership and insight,” added James Hayter, President of IFLA

Torey Carter-Conneen, ASLA CEO, further commented: “As ASLA continues to refine its long-term goals and strategy, the timing is perfect to renew our commitment to being a part of the international conversation about the impact of landscape architecture on climate change, social justice, and other issues facing society.”

