ASLA Releases Racial Equity Action Plan

The American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) released its Racial Equity Action Plan – a Five-Point Plan to continue the process of eradicating the systems and structures within the landscape architecture profession and larger design community that have resulted in limited opportunities and recognition of the deserving Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) professionals who’ve led and produced important, ground-breaking, and honorable work.

“ASLA and its members reject bigotry and racism in all its forms, and anti-Black racism in particular, as wrong and fundamentally inconsistent with our mission and values,” said Torey Carter-Conneen, CEO of ASLA. “ASLA is putting that conviction into action. ASLA is in the business of changing the world through the art and science of design. Our Five-Point Racial Equity Plan of Action is the next progression of our journey together.”

The plan sets actionable goals and benchmarks for the organization and for the landscape architecture profession. These include:

Diversifying the pipeline

Acknowledging racism in the profession and honoring the forgotten

Reshaping the conversation and transforming frameworks

Leading through education, conversion, and advocacy

Maintaining meaningful, measurable progress