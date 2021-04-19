Landscape Architects Can Become Changemakers, But First We Need to Change How They Are Taught

By Jeffrey Hou, ASLA
To address climate change, environmental degradation, and social inequalities, we need coordinated political action and systemic change on a global scale. With a mission to safeguard the health, safety, and welfare of the public, landscape architects can become important agents of that change.
Given our ability to work with social and ecological systems at multiple scales, landscape architects are uniquely positioned to bring about positive systemic change locally, regionally, and across temporal and territorial borders. But to become true changemakers, landscape architects also need to take a more proactive approach beyond the current business as usual. We need to work with a greater network of partners and allies. We need to approach design as a form of activism and a vehicle for change.
For landscape architects to become changemakers, we must change how they are taught. In a new report titled Design As Activism, we propose a framework that design schools can adopt to create opportunities within their programs for both immediate and enduring change:
- Politicize – Develop the ability and capacity in students to engage in the political process to create change; understand better the language and systems of power; accept the responsibility of professionals as engaged citizens and as members of a democracy.
- Hybridize – Build knowledge and capacity beyond the traditional core of the profession; engage in collaboration on research, teaching, and service with other disciplines; learn from how other fields generate, disseminate, and apply knowledge, and how they engage the public and advance their agenda.
- Glocalize – Think and act both locally and globally; build connections with stakeholders, including communities, public agencies, civic organizations, and the professional community locally and across borders; examine the intersections between local and global challenges.
- Improvise – Make use of what already exists, including courses, curriculum, programs, and other resources; utilize strengths and assets already in place in a program or a community, including existing connections and relationships; be tactical and creative with opportunities and circumstances.
- Problematize – Question assumptions and challenges facing an institution or a community; develop a deeper understanding of issues and take a critical stance; make issues of equity, justice, and resilience in a current program, curriculum, institution, or community the focus of education and actions.
- Authenticize – Create opportunities for self-discoveries through experiential learning; develop and support long-lasting relationships for collaboration with community stakeholders; work with communities and stakeholders in the actual context with real issues.
- Entrepreneurize — Provide students not only with technical skills but also entrepreneurial knowledge; develop partnerships with programs on campuses and organizations in the profession to offer courses and workshops; provide students with skills and opportunities to pursue alternative practices.
- (Re)organize – Examine critically how education and professional practices in landscape architecture are organized; collaborate with the movement organizations and find critical intersections of our work; identify allies and build coalitions and greater capacity for the profession
- Democratize – Begin by reexamining the power structure within our educational institutions; fully engage students, faculty, and the professional community in program decision and implementation; ensure that all voices are included in courses, projects, and initiatives; build capacity in the community we work with.
This framework and additional recommendations in the report drew from discussions at national conferences, an online survey, and interviews with practitioners and program leaders in the U.S. We explored the skills and knowledge required for design activists and the challenges and opportunities facing the integration of design activism into landscape architecture education. To learn from the existing efforts in the field, we further examined the current models of engaged learning that included community design centers, community-university partnerships, and service-learning programs.
As educational programs in landscape architecture vary in their focus, size, and organization, and as they respond often to different contexts and constituents, the proposals here are not meant to be one-size-fits-all, nor are they exhaustive. Instead, we ask each program and school to assess its own mission and goals and develop appropriate strategies and actions together with students, faculty, and the professional community.
While the framework and suggested actions are specific to education, we firmly believe integrating this mission in the professional world of landscape architecture is also essential. A broader transformation can only occur through collaboration between education, practice, and social engagement.
The report was the outcome of a Landscape Architecture Foundation Fellowship for Innovation and Leadership awarded to Jeffrey Hou, ASLA, a professor of landscape architecture at the University of Washington, Seattle, with the support of a working group whose members include: Kofi Boone, FASLA, North Carolina State University; Mallika Bose Pennsylvania State University; Chingwen Cheng, ASLA, Arizona State University; David de la Peña, University of California, Davis; Joern Langhorst, University of Colorado, Denver; Laura Lawson, ASLA, Rutgers University; Michael Rios, University of California, Davis; Deni Ruggeri, Norwegian University of Life Sciences; and Julie Stevens, ASLA, Iowa State University.
Clearly leftist progressives are taking over our profession, just as they have been attacking the rest of our societal institutions.
Sadly, ASLA seems happy to lead the way.
Okay this may sound out of date, but you can go to any college and get any degree and “utilize” these “ways for positive systemic changes.”
My balancing statement is:
1. Taking the political road is a dead end. When everything become political we have fallen to a theory headed toward progressive socialism/communism. That’s a big statement, but look at what is in the media on an instantaneous and daily fashion. Our heads are spinning trying to keep up with an ideology that belongs to global entities, I believe. If this is what you want, I only challenge you to look deeper.
2. Learn Landscape Architecture! That is your calling and foundation. You can only get a taste of the enormity of design and how natural systems work in four years. Being a steward of the land is a full-time occupation and I believe doors will open for you as you learn your craft.
3. People will listen to you as you gain experience and become strong in your understanding of nature, and then find ways to share your knowledge. If that means involving yourself in political issues than proceed from your foundation – one of understanding and bringing people and nature into a “mutually-enhancing relationship”(Thomas Berry)
3. We want every one to become a steward of the earth in their own way and you can model this positive behavior.
4. I have volunteered my LA expertise for years and it has allowed me recognition and to enact positive change in my community, and to teach in college.
5. As an LA who has had their own business for 28 years, and has hired and worked with many interns and graduates, I look for someone who has their feet on the ground, is responsible and has respect for others, has a sense of who they are, knows how to work, is disciplined, and has an inherent desire to learn more about LA – one who knows that they don’t not know everything.
6. There is another world out there that should come first in your lives: discovering who you are, self-worth, family, relationships, connection to your Creator and integrity. I put forth that all that I have included in this comment supersedes “Politize-ing” as the top item in this article.
Dear Randal,
Many thanks for taking the time to write this thoughtful balancing statement (much better than just labeling others for no reason). This is the best that can happen in a public discussion. This is just a quick reply to continue the dialogue —
1. It is expected that people may take what “politicize” means differently. In our work, it simply means participating in our democratic institutions to influence policy-making, allocation of budget, planning decisions, etc. It may involve advocacy, volunteering, partnership, working with elected officials, or perhaps running for office. In my state, we worked with our state relations office and state legislators some years ago to defeat a bill that would have removed licensure for landscape architects. Just a small example.
2-3. Yes, learn landscape architecture. This is a call to examine HOW landscape architecture is taught, not necessarily WHAT is taught. LAAB is still there, and programs are accredited based on specific criteria.
4. Great! You are a model for the rest of us.
5. Yes, feet on the ground. Nothing in this document argues against this. In fact, we hope our next generation of professionals to become even more grounded. And the document is very much concerned with our ability to attract future generations of young people into our profession. Enrollment is a major concern at many schools. Without the determination to address the challenges facing society and the planet, we will not be able to attract the next generation of designers who are concerned about these issues.
6. The list is not numbered. And there is no particular order in how things must happen and what actions are taken, at least in a generic or universal manner.
I hope you will have a chance to take a look at the full document. I don’t expect everyone to agree with it completely, nor do I argue that it provides a perfect template.
“Design as Protest”: really? Design, in our profession, has always been a positive and constructive act – but what is described here is negative and destructive. The author is so desperate to be an influencer that he is willing to pervert and redefine LA in order to leave his mark. It’s disappointing to see ASLA giving space to something so abhorrent.
I appreciate your comment. You don’t have to agree with the message in this article. But which part of it comes across for you as being negative? (The Design as Protest event that appeared in one of the pictures was actually organized to produce positive change –https://www.dapcollective.com/)
Really? What part comes across as being negative? PROTEST: right there in the title. A “protest” is nothing but a childish, whining, complaining, disrupting tantrum. If you want positive attention, do positive things, with grace, dignity, and a cooperative rather than confrontational spirit.
Thanks for your comment. I agree, it’s not about protesting, or rabble rousing, or some other made up word with a new definition that’s framed to a political level, as in “protest.” What I want to say is let’s always take the high road and not be against something. Let’s be the forefront and and show the masses what to be FOR. Design for Leadership, for Integration, that which nourishes and lifts us up. I believe LAs have the inside track on how the natural world and the Heavens are connected. This message touches all and helps all.
Not to undermine the importance of “protest” (it’s how the American Revolution started after all), the “Design as Protest” event seen in the picture was about taking the high road–channeling frustrations into positive actions for change. The event brought together over 200 students, faculty, and professionals across the disciplines of architecture, landscape architecture, and urban design and planning. There was a lot of positive energy in the hall to say the least. Anyway, it would be great to see responses to the actual content of the article or the full response.
I mean the text in the article (if you had a chance to read it).
Landscape architects has long complained that the public does not know about our profession, or that we are called in after architects or engineers make all the decisions to “pretty things up or cover their mistakes.” There might be some truth in these common complaints. At the same time, we need to also ask why? I would suggest that perhaps we are often very humble, not willing to talk about ourselves, et.al. But part of these complaints are also related to our inabilities to participate in democratic process, participate in discussions, professional lobbying. I would humbly suggest that what the author (and co-authors) suggest is not running for political offices but be a part of the discussions, debates in written, spoken and drawing media. I would kindly suggest everyone to read the main report before making comments based on this brief article in the Dirt which is only the executive summary. I would also suggest that some of these ideas have been used both the people on the right as well as the left side of the political spectrums.
Do I agree with all being suggested, probably not! But if we wish to positively change how we relate to our communities and the environment at all scales, if we wish to teach the future landscape architects how to solve the problems that only beginning to emerge, we must also begin to do a better job of teaching them both the heart of the profession and the emerging challenges. The climate change and social and racial challenges are only the tip of the iceberg. But we must begin what seems to be current at this time.
Agree. I went into LA for this reason, but never got around to it. Conventional practice seemed the only alternatives and I did them all: private, public and academic. Now retired I am an activist in a way…