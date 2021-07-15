Landscape Architecture in the News Highlights (July 1-15)

Studio-MLA Will Lead a Major Riverfront Development in Riverside, California — 07/14/21, The Architect’s Newspaper

“‘To maximize the benefits, we’re thinking holistically across disciplines, working in concert with the community and with the river’s ecology, and planning for real equity with a very long-term view,’ says Mia Lehrer, the president of the studio.”

Arboretum Showcasing Educational Games Designed by Grad Students — 07/14/21, The Auburn Villager

“Designed by landscape architecture graduate students, the games allow visitors to interact with the arboretum in new and innovative ways while also teaching them things about nature they might not have known.”

The Power of Getting Paid Not to Park at Work — 07/14/21, Bloomberg CityLab

“Subsidizing employer-paid parking clogs streets boosts emissions and isn’t fair to commuters who can’t use this perk. But there’s an easy way to fix it.”

Covid Didn’t Kill Cities. Why Was That Prophecy So Alluring? — 07/12/21, The New York Times

“Inevitably, the city survives. And yet so does the belief it will fall next time. The Upshot asked more than a dozen people who think a lot about cities — historians, economists, sociologists and urban policy experts — about the strange staying power of this narrative.”

Who’s the Green City for, Really? — 07/12/21, Sierra Club Magazine

“This idea that all green spaces are an unmitigated social good is nothing new…It’s a concept that’s existed since the late 19th century. What is unique now, though, is public awareness of ecological concerns like climate change. Green cities are now the epitome of an ideal, modern urban life, and urban planners seek to integrate highly visible, nature-based projects into cities.”

While We’re Considering Removing Highways, Let’s Not Overlook Pavement — 07/07/21, Next City

“Removing urban pavement would reduce stormwater run-off and treatment, rebuild natural climate buffers in cities, release soil from confinement, make space to plant trees, sequester carbon, and allow people to breathe fresh air, not asphalt.”

OJB Landscape Architecture’s Downtown Cary Park in North Carolina Will Be the First of Its Kind in the Region — 07/02/21, The Architect’s Newspaper

“The promise of catalytic change is very much present in the design of the ambitious Downtown Cary Park, which is being positioned as a central element in the larger revitalization of the town’s downtown core.”