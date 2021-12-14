Landscape Architecture in the News (December 1-15)

Why Pittsburgh Is Dimming Its Streetlights — 12/14/21, Bloomberg CityLab

“Pittsburgh is becoming the first city in the eastern U.S. to become dark sky compliant, meaning it will switch to LED lightbulbs that reduce light pollution and put the stars in view.”

Trauma-Informed Design Turns an Old Church into a Family Shelter — 12/10/21, Portland Monthly

“Cathy Corlett of Corlett Landscape Architecture planned the Family Village gardens, creating spaces specifically designed to promote joy and play through the use of curves and round forms. ‘You get a sense of freedom with soft and welcoming boundaries,’ Corlett says.”

Ensamble Studio Plans Multipurpose ‘Desert Rocks’ Landscape in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla Region — 12/09/21, DesignBoom

“‘The project departs from identifying iconic rocks of alUla and recognizing their value as places,’ notes the studio. ‘From the nabatean monument of Madain Saleh and the pre-arabic inscriptions of Jabal Ikmah, to the many natural formations – like elephant rock, arch rock or hand rock– the sculptural character and cultural meaning of these stony create strong attraction forces for both visitors and locals alike.'”

Study: Better Bike Policy Could Prevent 15K U.S. Deaths Every Year — And Not Just in Crashes, 12/02/21, Streetsblog

“In the first study ever to model the comprehensive global public health impacts of the mode shift to cycling, researchers at Colorado State University and a coalition of Spanish universities explored two very different transportation futures for 17 countries.”

Hirshhorn Sculpture Garden Redesign Is Approved — 12/02/21, The New York Times

“The much-debated plan by Hiroshi Sugimoto will overhaul the Brutalist design by Gordon Bunshaft, adding open-air galleries, a new water feature and improved access.”