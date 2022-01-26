Call for Entries to ASLA 2022 Professional & Student Awards Now Open

ASLA is now accepting submissions for its 2022 Professional and Student Awards Program.

The ASLA Awards Program is the oldest and most prestigious in the landscape architecture profession. They honor the most innovative landscape architecture projects and the brightest ideas from up-and-coming landscape architecture students.

“The ASLA Professional and Student Awards recognize the most impactful work in the profession,” said Eugenia Martin, FASLA, President of ASLA. “Our professional winners advance planning and design at all scales, while our student winners are our future design leaders. Each year, the ASLA Awards increase globally, with submissions from around the world.”

Award recipients receive featured coverage in Landscape Architecture Magazine and are honored at a special Awards Presentation ceremony in the fall.

Submissions for ASLA Professional Awards are due no later than 11:59 PST on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Submissions for ASLA Student Awards are due no later than 11:59 PST on Monday, May 23, 2022.

ASLA bestows Professional Awards in General Design, Residential Design, Urban Design, Analysis & Planning, Communications, Research categories. In each of these categories, juries select a number of Honor Awards and may select one Award of Excellence. One Landmark Award is also presented each year.

The 2022 Professional Awards Jury includes:

Chair: Dennis Otsuji, FASLA – Wimmer Yamada and Caughey

Juan Antonio Bueno, FASLA – Falcon + Bueno

David Garce, (Catawba), ASLA – GSBS Architects (Retired)

Kimberly Garza, ASLA – ATLAS Lab

Zack Mortice – Design Journalist

Taner Ozdil, ASLA – The University of Texas at Arlington (Representing CELA)

Lesley Roth, FASLA – Lamar Johnson Collaborative

Glenn LaRue Smith, FASLA – PUSH Studio

Matty A. Williams – City of Detroit, Planning & Development

Gena Wirth, ASLA – SCAPE Landscape Architecture

Emily Vogler – Rhode Island School of Design (Representing LAF)

ASLA bestows Student Awards in General Design, Residential Design, Urban Design, Analysis & Planning, Communications, Research, Student Community Service, and Student Collaboration. In each of these categories, juries select a number of Honor Awards and may select one Award of Excellence.

The 2022 Student Awards Jury includes:

Chair: Mark Hough, FASLA – Duke University

Monique Bassey, ASLA – Lamar Johnson Collaborative

Jessica Canfield, ASLA – Kansas State University

Aida Curtis, ASLA – Curtis + Rogers Design Studio South

Latoya Kamdang, AIA – Moody Nolan

SuLin Kotowicz, FASLA – VIRIDIS Design Group

Christopher Nolan, FASLA – Central Park Conservancy

Kongjian Yu, FASLA – Turenscape