ASLA and WxLA Partner to Celebrate Women’s History Month

WxLA and ASLA are partnering for Women’s History Month with a new series, WxLA Wednesday Walks, in which fierce women leaders in landscape architecture will give Instagram Live tours of landscapes they have designed across the country.

Inspired by civic action, equality movements around the world, and the personal experience of its founders, WxLA emerged in 2018 as a vocal advocacy initiative for gender justice in landscape architecture. WxLA raises awareness of the challenges that prevent women from reaching their highest potential, illuminates the barriers to women, provides strategies for change, and celebrate new models of working.

ASLA President, Eugenia Martin, FASLA, kicked-off the celebrations with a video message.

Throughout the month of March, join us on Instagram for live tours and Q&A’s with the designers. The first tour by Signe Nielsen, FASLA, founding principal at MNLA, on March 2 offered an exclusive look at Little Island in New York City.

Make sure to follow @NationalASLA on Instagram. ASLA and WxLA have many more amazing women and landscapes lined up for the rest of the month, with more being added!

3/2 – 12pm EST

Signe Nielsen, FASLA

MNLA

New York

3/9 – 12pm MST

Allison Colwell, ASLA, and Michelle Shelor, ASLA

Colwell Shelor Landscape Architecture

Phoenix

3/16 – 12pm CST

Hana Ishikawa, AIA

Site Design Group

Chicago

3/23 – 12pm CST

Christine Ten Eyck, FASLA

Ten Eyck Landscape Architects

Austin

3/30 – 12pm EST

Christine Hite, FASLA

Dix.Hite + Partners

Orlando

