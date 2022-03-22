April Is World Landscape Architecture Month!

For #WLAM2022, we explore: What is landscape architecture? What does landscape architecture mean to you?

ASLA invites you to post your answers on your social media channels throughout the month of April. Tell the world what landscape architecture is. Use simple language.

Step 1: Select a photo that you think best explains landscape architecture



Step 2: Overlay one of the WLAM Logos!

Step 3: Write a brief caption

Explain an aspect of landscape architecture that is important to you.

Step 4: Post to your social media accounts (Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook) using the hashtag #WLAM2022

Since April 26, 2022 is Frederick Law Olmsted’s 200th birthday, you can also celebrate Olmsted landscapes near you through Instagram. Include the hashtags #WLAM2022 along with #Parks4AllPeople or #CelebrateOlmsted. Learn more about programs and events during the month of April at Olmsted 200.

From April 23 to 25, ASLA National will select the top five #WLAM2022 Instagram posts, based on combined number of likes and comments.

On April 26, Olmsted’s 200th birthday, ASLA National will post the #1 top post on the National ASLA Instagram account. And during April 27-30, the other top four posts will be posted, one each day.

Download WLAM2022 Logos – PNG, JPEG, and EPS files.

If you have questions, please reach out to us at info@asla.org.