Apply Today: WxLA Scholarships for the ASLA 2022 Conference in San Francisco

WxLA is an advocacy initiative for gender justice in the field of landscape architecture founded in 2019 by a group of landscape architects and planners — Gina Ford, FASLA; Steven Spears, FASLA; Jamie Maslyn Larson, FASLA; Cinda Gilliland, ASLA; and Rebecca Leonard, FAICP.

Over the past three years, the organization has raised more than $55,000, sending 27 emerging professionals to ASLA Conferences on Landscape Architecture. This year, WxLA is back, offering scholarships to a new group of emerging leaders so they can attend the ASLA 2022 Conference on Landscape Architecture in San Francisco, November 11-14.

WxLA states that the purpose of the scholarship is to aid in the “professional development and success of young and emerging leaders” by covering costs associated with in-person conference attendance. Applications are due August 31.

WxLA is not only an ASLA Award-winning organization, but also officially a 501(c)3, funded by donations, sponsorships, and a t-shirt campaign. Learn more about their other recent initiatives, including the 2022 Women’s History Month campaign, and their partners, including the Wikipedia Project and Vela Project.