Park(ing) Day 2022 Empowered Kids to Re-Imagine Streets

Earlier this month, the 16th annual Park(ing) Day took place across the country, transforming parking spots into public spaces. This year, landscape architects were encouraged to empower PreK-12 students to DREAM BIG and re-imagine streetscapes in front of schools, libraries, and community centers. The idea was to help students discover how to improve our public spaces, strengthen social connections, and boost health and well-being.

Highlights from Park(ing) Day 2022 feature creative transformations and inventive alternatives to an automobile-dominated environment:

The ASLA Utah Chapter challenged 3rd grade students at Calvin S. Smith Elementary School to design a mini-park in place of two parking lots (see images above). The chapter then incorporated the sketches into their parklet.

Aaron Johnson, ASLA, vice president of visibility and public affairs with the ASLA Utah Chapter, said, “It was an amazing experience to involve the kids. They are so talented and loved learning about landscape architecture and getting involved in the community. A few of them came to see their work displayed at Park(ing) Day. They were very excited to show their designs to their parents.”

In Manhattan, Kansas, ASLA Student members from Kansas State University partnered with a local public library to help kids learn about parks and landscape architecture.

In Miami, Florida, ASLA student members from Florida International University designed and built an ADA-compliant raised garden bed for their Park(ing) Day installation, later donating it to Neva King Cooper Educational Center.

And in Las Vegas, ASLA student members from the University of Nevada campus there collaborated with Gene Ward Elementary School to introduce 3rd grade students to landscape architecture.