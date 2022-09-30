ASLA Announces 2022 Student Awards

Nineteen Student Award winners represent the highest level of achievement in landscape architecture education

By Lisa Hardaway

ASLA has announced its 2022 Student Award winners. Nineteen student Award winners represent the highest level of achievement in landscape architecture education. All winning projects and the schools they represent are listed below.

Jury panels representing a broad cross-section of the profession, from the public and private sectors, and academia, select winners each year. The 19 winners were chosen from 459 entries.

“In my conversations with students I encourage them to always draw, always dream, and to embrace the quote by Horace ‘begin, be bold, and venture to be wise,” said ASLA President Eugenia Martin, FASLA. “The vision and creativity in this year’s entries gives me great optimism and excitement for the role landscape architecture students will play in the future of our planet.”

“Students are the future of this profession, so it’s encouraging and inspiring to see the full range of creativity, passion and talent that is evident among this year’s cohort of Student Award winners,” said ASLA CEO Torey Carter-Conneen. “Many of this year’s Student Award winners are focused on helping communities adapt to climate change, from addressing drought and extreme heat to mitigating wildfire risk and rising sea levels—clearly, landscape architects are a key part of the climate change solution.”

Award recipients and advisers will be honored in person at the awards presentation ceremony during the ASLA Conference on Landscape Architecture in San Francisco, California, November 11-14.

AWARDS CATEGORIES

General Design

Award of Excellence

Nature’s Song – An Interactive Outdoor Music and Sound Museum

Ball State University

Honor Award

Cell Growth Dish–Brownfield Landscape Ecological Restoration Design

Tianjin University

Honor Award

Arboretum Within Wetland

University of Pennsylvania

Honor Award

Boston Anthro-Zoo Park: Redefining Zoos as Biophilic Public Spaces

University of Massachusetts Amherst

Urban Design

Honor Award

A Vision for Reparations: Reimagining the Eco Industrial Park for South LA

University of California, LA-Extension

Honor Award

The Bottom Rises: Sustainable Infrastructure Anchors a Reviving Neighborhood

University of Texas at Arlington

Residential Design

Honor Award

A New District Centrality and Balanced Community

University of Pennsylvania

Analysis & Planning

Award of Excellence

Streets of New Orleans – Rethinking Tree Practices for a Fluctuating City

The Ohio State University

Honor Award

Dredge Ecologies: Climate-Adaptive Strategies for a Changing Island in a Changing Climate

NC State University Department of Landscape Architecture and Environmental Planning

Honor Award

Living with Water: Landscape as the Potential to Envision an Anti-Fragile System for Yuba River Watershed

Southeast University / Delft University of Technology

Honor Award

Learning from Animal Adaptations to Wildfire

University of Southern California

Communications

Award of Excellence

Landscape Travels

Kansas State University

Honor Award

Overlook Field School: Wildfire Recovery

University of Oregon

Research

Honor Award

Thermalscape Tactics – Solutions in Response to Ubiquitous Heat Threat in El Paso

Texas A&M University

Honor Award

TOXIC/Tonic: Mapping Point Source Dementogens and Testing the Ability of Environmental Tonics to Mitigate Public Health Concerns

NC State University Department of Landscape Architecture and Environmental Planning

Student Collaboration: General Design

Award of Excellence

Carbon in the Tidewater

University of Delaware

Student Collaboration: Analysis & Planning

Honor Award

Fixed in Flux: A World Class Park Embracing Rising Waters

NC State University Department of Landscape Architecture and Environmental Planning

Student Community Service

Award of Excellence

Seeding Resilience: Celebrating Community, Education, and the Environment at Princeville Elementary School

NC State University Department of Landscape Architecture and Environmental Planning

Honor Award

15 Weeks to Transform Colorado’s Unique Ecosystem into a Learning Landscape

University of Colorado Denver