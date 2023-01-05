Call for Presentations: ASLA 2023 Conference on Landscape Architecture

By Katie Riddle

ASLA is currently accepting proposals for the 2023 Conference on Landscape Architecture in Minneapolis, Minnesota, October 27-30, 2023. Help us shape the education program by submitting a proposal through our online system by Wednesday, February 22, 2022, at 12:00 NOON PT.

The ASLA Conference on Landscape Architecture is the largest gathering of landscape architects and allied professionals in the world—all coming together to learn, celebrate, build relationships, and strengthen the bonds of our incredibly varied professional community.

We are looking for education proposals that will help to drive change in the field of landscape architecture and provide solutions to everyday challenges that are informed by research and practice.

Educational Tracks

Biodiversity

Changing the Culture in Practice

Climate Action

Design and the Creative Process

Design Implementation

Leadership, Career Development, and Business

Planning, Urban Design, and Infrastructure

Session Formats

60-, 75-, or 90-Minute Education Sessions : The standard education session with 50-75 minutes of presentation followed by 10-15 minutes of Q&A, maximum three speakers.

: The standard education session with 50-75 minutes of presentation followed by 10-15 minutes of Q&A, maximum three speakers. Deep Dive Sessions : Engaging, in-depth programs that explore specific landscape architecture topics, maximum five speakers. Deep dives are 2.5 hour interactive sessions that can include lectures, hands-on learning, facilitated discussions, and other creative audience engagement tools.

: Engaging, in-depth programs that explore specific landscape architecture topics, maximum five speakers. Deep dives are 2.5 hour interactive sessions that can include lectures, hands-on learning, facilitated discussions, and other creative audience engagement tools. Field Sessions: Multiple speakers offer education combined with a field experience. Field sessions are organized through the host chapter. Please contact the host chapter committee leaders at aslamnfieldsessions@gmail.com before submitting.

If you’re an ASLA member, make sure you have your unique ASLA Member ID or username handy – you should use it to log into the submission system.

Please visit the submission site to learn more about the 2023 education tracks, submission criteria, review process, and key dates.

Submit your session proposal today.

Katie Riddle, ASLA, is director of professional practice at ASLA.